Wilson Memorial girls basketball team gallops past Monticello in opening round of Region 3 tournament

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial extended its winning streak to 11 straight Monday night after the Green Hornets kicked off the postseason with a dominating 71-37 dismantling of the overwhelmed Monticello Mustangs in the first round of the Region 3C girls basketball tournament.

Wilson’s six seniors played knowing they have no margin for error in their last rodeo. The Hornets scored the game’s first 10 points and had a commanding 28-6 advantage after eight minutes.

Unlike in years past, there is no mulligan this season as only the regional champion advances to the four-team Class 3 state tournament. The regional runner-up is left to pack away the uniforms. In essence, the regional championship game is also a state quarterfinal rolled into one.

Next up for the Hornets is a visit from Valley District rival Turner Ashby on Wednesday in the semifinals. The Knights, who advanced Monday by routing Liberty Christian Academy 52-26, dealt Wilson (13-1) its only loss, handily winning in Bridgewater 53-36 on Jan. 11.