Wilson Memorial girls basketball team gallops past Monticello in opening round of Region 3 tournament

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial extended its winning streak to 11 straight Monday night after the Green Hornets kicked off the postseason with a dominating 71-37 dismantling of the overwhelmed Monticello Mustangs in the first round of the Region 3C girls basketball tournament.
Wilson’s six seniors played knowing they have no margin for error in their last rodeo. The Hornets scored the game’s first 10 points and had a commanding 28-6 advantage after eight minutes.
Unlike in years past, there is no mulligan this season as only the regional champion advances to the four-team Class 3 state tournament. The regional runner-up is left to pack away the uniforms. In essence, the regional championship game is also a state quarterfinal rolled into one.
Next up for the Hornets is a visit from Valley District rival Turner Ashby on Wednesday in the semifinals. The Knights, who advanced Monday by routing Liberty Christian Academy 52-26, dealt Wilson (13-1) its only loss, handily winning in Bridgewater 53-36 on Jan. 11.
“The girls know they have to keep winning every game to keep advancing,” Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said. “They are playing with a sense of urgency. We are right where we expected to be and want to be. We know everything still has to go through TA and Spotswood to get to the final level. Things didn’t go in our favor the first time with TA, so hopefully we can turned that around.”
Wilson’s man-to-man, half-court pressure devoured the Mustangs in the first quarter, forcing 10 turnovers that the Hornets converted into 16 points.
“We knew our man-to-man pressure would likely give them some trouble,” Bryan said. “Those teams across the mountain don’t see many man defenses. I was betting that our swarming Hornet defense could set the tone and it did.”
Wilson’s first points came off Ashley Morani’s layup following a turnover. Morani had three baskets during the opening 10-point blitz as the Hornets enjoyed a double-digit lead just 3:20 into the game.
The Mustangs kept the deficit to 10 before the turnover train ran them over. Wilson scored the quarter’s final 12 points, all coming after Monticello mistakes, for the 28-6 blowout. Brooke Cason scored the first eight points of the surge, including a three-point play and an old-fashioned three-point play.
“We had a great start with a lot of energy,” Bryan said. “We talked in the pregame about the importance of establishing control early.”
The Hornets maintained their 22-point, 42-20, advantage at the half, and the second half had free substitutions to keep the risk of injuries to the starters low.
Korinne Baska sparked the scoring bonanza for the Hornets with 19 points, while Morani had 15 and Cason 11. Morani also grabbed eight rebounds, and Cason had six boards and five blocks.
For the Monticello, which finishes its season with a 5-6 record, Dylan Wood led the Mustangs with 11 points and Jaylyn Benedetto tallied nine.
WILSON MEMORIAL 71, MONTICELLO 37
MONTICELLO (37) — Shifflett 1 1-2 3, Shell 1 1-2 3, Benedetto 3 3-6 9, Wood 5 1-2 11, Powell 2 0-0 5, Dyer 1 2-2 4, Mills 0 1-2 1, Williams, TOTALS 13 9-16 37.
WILSON (71) — Norman 1 0-0 2, Rankin 2 2-2 8, Vess 3 1-2 8, Morani 5 5-9 15, Cason 4 1-1 11, Baska 9 0-0 19, Flint 3 0-0 6, Stacy 1 0-0 2, Taylor, Frazier, Payne, TOTALS 28 9-15 71.
MONTICELLO 6 14 10 7 — 37
WILSON 28 14 20 9 — 71