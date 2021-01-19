Wilson Memorial girls basketball team hands unbeaten Fort Defiance its first loss

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial could do no wrong, while Fort Defiance could do no right at the beginning of Tuesday night’s girls basketball showdown.
As the result, the Green Hornets put themselves in the driver’s seat for the Shenandoah District regular season championship after a 62-47 victory over the previously unbeaten Fort Defiance Indians in a clash of the district’s two Class 3 titans.
More importantly for the Hornets, the victory gives them the inside track to the district’s lone Class 3 automatic berth into the Region 3C tournament. The Valley, Jefferson and Seminole districts each get two regional spots. The region does have one at-large bid available to the highest remaining seeded team based on a points system.
After action wraps up this week, only two weeks remain in the condensed regular season.
The Hornets played their best four minutes of the season to start the game and the Indians were at their worst. Fort (4-1, 3-1) committed three straight turnovers on their first three possessions, and Wilson (5-1, 4-0) converted the mistakes into seven points. When Brooke Cason hit her second 3-pointer, the Hornets had a 10-0 lead four minutes in the contest. The shell-shocked Indians never recovered as the closest they got was eight the rest of the night.
“That was the start we have looking for all season,” Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said. “I knew we had that in us. I could tell Monday the girls were ready for this one.”
On the other side, Fort head coach Patrick Hartley said it was just one of those nights.
“We panicked in the first few minutes,” he said. “The girls got rattled as they hadn’t been in that situation all season. It just wasn’t our night. Wilson shot the ball well. They couldn’t miss and we couldn’t hit. Wilson couldn’t have played any better.”
Hartley emphasized it is only one game.
“The season is still early. We aren’t even through the first rotation of district games,” he said. “It is a long but quick season. It will all work itself out.”
The Hornets sizzled from behind the arc, hitting 11-of-20 attempts for 55 percent. Cason led the barrage with five triples, while LeAnna Rankin, Korinne Baska and Madison Flint all had two.
Cason had eight of the 10 points in the game-setting tone at the start as the Hornets blew out to a 16-6 lead after eight minutes.
Flint’s triple extended the advantage to 28-11 midway of the second quarter, and the Hornets settled for a 34-21 halftime cushion despite a 9-2 Fort spurt late in the period.
“The defense looked great, especially in the first half,” Bryan said. “It set the tone for the night.”
The third period turned into matching baskets as the Hornets answered virtually every Fort score to maintain a 50-39 lead going to the final eight minutes.
“They answered back every time we would score,” Hartley said. “It is hard to come back when that is happening.”
Fort trimmed the deficit to 53-45 early in the fourth, but Rankin drained a deep 3 from the left corner and the Hornets sailed to the crucial win.
“We moved the ball extremely well. The girls were looking for each other,” Bryan said. “They are so unselfish.”
Cason led four Hornets in double figures with 19 points. Flint had 14, while Baska and Ashley Morani each tallied 10. Morani also controlled the boards with a dozen rebounds.
Wilson’s defense didn’t allow a single Fort player in double figures. Kiersten Ransome, MaKayla Kershner and Jordan Schulz all finished with nine points.
Fort is back on the court Wednesday for a road trip to winless Waynesboro, while Wilson hosts Riverheads on Friday and the Indians travel to Staunton as the first trip through the district schedule concludes.
Wilson escaped with a 39-35 victory in the jayvee game. CC Robinson sparked the Hornets with a game-high 16 points, while Elsie Bradley added eight. For the Indians, Carleyanne Ryder tallied 14 and Mia Alexander 10.
WILSON MEMORIAL 62, FORT DEFIANCE 47
FORT DEFIANCE (47) — Ransome 3 2-3 9, Kershner 4 0-0 9, Kedrick 1 2-2 5, Schulz 3 2-4 9, Shields 1 0-0 2, Berry 3 1-2 7, Wine 3 0-3 6, TOTALS 18 7-14 47.