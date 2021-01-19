Wilson Memorial girls basketball team hands unbeaten Fort Defiance its first loss

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial could do no wrong, while Fort Defiance could do no right at the beginning of Tuesday night’s girls basketball showdown.

As the result, the Green Hornets put themselves in the driver’s seat for the Shenandoah District regular season championship after a 62-47 victory over the previously unbeaten Fort Defiance Indians in a clash of the district’s two Class 3 titans.

More importantly for the Hornets, the victory gives them the inside track to the district’s lone Class 3 automatic berth into the Region 3C tournament. The Valley, Jefferson and Seminole districts each get two regional spots. The region does have one at-large bid available to the highest remaining seeded team based on a points system.

After action wraps up this week, only two weeks remain in the condensed regular season.

The Hornets played their best four minutes of the season to start the game and the Indians were at their worst. Fort (4-1, 3-1) committed three straight turnovers on their first three possessions, and Wilson (5-1, 4-0) converted the mistakes into seven points. When Brooke Cason hit her second 3-pointer, the Hornets had a 10-0 lead four minutes in the contest. The shell-shocked Indians never recovered as the closest they got was eight the rest of the night.