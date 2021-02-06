Wilson Memorial girls basketball team rides quick start to win over Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Wilson raced out to a quick 9-1 lead Friday night and never trailed in a 64-51 victory over the Fort Defiance Indians in Shenandoah District girls basketball action.

The victory completed an undefeated run through the district competition for the Hornets.

"This is the first time one of my teams has finished undefeated in the district so I'm really proud of this team accomplishing that," said Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan. "After winning last night, finishing undefeated gave us something to shoot for tonight."

Brooke Cason knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and Korrine Baska added a 15-footer, sparking Wilson to the early 9-1 advantage. Ashley Morani scored six straight points and Baska added a layup, putting the Hornets on top 18-7. MaKayla Kershner scored for the Fort, but Serenity Stacy answered with an inside bucket, giving the Hornets a 20-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

"I was really pleased to see us get off to a fast start. That's something that we haven't done in a lot of games this season," Bryan said. "It all starts with our defense. That was a really solid defensive effort, especially the first three quarters."