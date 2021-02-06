Wilson Memorial girls basketball team rides quick start to win over Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Wilson raced out to a quick 9-1 lead Friday night and never trailed in a 64-51 victory over the Fort Defiance Indians in Shenandoah District girls basketball action.
The victory completed an undefeated run through the district competition for the Hornets.
"This is the first time one of my teams has finished undefeated in the district so I'm really proud of this team accomplishing that," said Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan. "After winning last night, finishing undefeated gave us something to shoot for tonight."
Brooke Cason knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and Korrine Baska added a 15-footer, sparking Wilson to the early 9-1 advantage. Ashley Morani scored six straight points and Baska added a layup, putting the Hornets on top 18-7. MaKayla Kershner scored for the Fort, but Serenity Stacy answered with an inside bucket, giving the Hornets a 20-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
"I was really pleased to see us get off to a fast start. That's something that we haven't done in a lot of games this season," Bryan said. "It all starts with our defense. That was a really solid defensive effort, especially the first three quarters."
A 7-0 spurt in the second quarter gave the visitors their biggest lead of the first half. Reagan Frazier worked the paint for two buckets and Cason was on target again from long range as the lead swelled to 15 points, 31-16. Kiersten Ransome made two foul shots for the Indians, but Morani drove hard to the basket for another bucket, putting the Wilson lead back to 15 points, 33-18, at the end of the first half.
Wilson put the game away with a 7-0 spurt to open the third quarter.
Morani came away with a steal and drove in for a layup for the first points of the third quarter. Cason knocked down another 3-pointer and Morani finished off a fast-break opportunity with a layup to put the Hornets on top 40-18.
Wilson led by 18 points, 46-28 at the end of the third quarter and Fort would get no closer than 12 points in the final eight minutes.
Morani finished the night with 17 points to lead the Hornets. Cason hit five 3-pointers to account for her 15 points and Baska added 10. Morani and Baska just missed double-doubles as each pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Wilson efforts on the boards.
Ransome paced the Indians with 18 points with 14 of those coming in the second half.
The Hornets improved to 12-1 overall, including the 10-0 mark in district play. The lone loss came against Valley District heavyweight Turner Ashby. Fort finished in second place in the district standings with a 7-3 record. The Indians are 8-3 overall. Both teams will advance to regional action next week.
WILSON MEMORIAL 64, FORT DEFIANCE 51
WILSON (64) — Morani 7 3-8 17, Cason 5 0-0 15, Baska 3 3-7 10, Flint 2 4-6 8, Frazier 2 0-0 4, Payne 3 0-1 6, Stacy 2 0-0 4, Norman, Rankin, Vess, Taylor, TOTALS 24 10-22 64.