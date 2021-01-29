Wilson Memorial girls basketball team stings Buffalo Gap with fourth-quarter rally

FISHERSVILLE — For three quarters, visiting Buffalo Gap was poised to pull off a big upset in the Shenandoah District.
But then came the fourth period as league-leading Wilson Memorial stormed back with a dominating performance to pull away with a 51-37 win in girls basketball.
The victory kept Wilson in first place in the district standings, but more importantly, solidified their top spot in Region 3C.
The Bison gave the Green Hornets all they could ask for until the decisive fourth quarter when Wilson allowed only a single basket by the Gap, while clicking on offense with 18 points.
"The rally all started with defense," said Wilson Memorial coach Jackie Bryan. "I knew they were capable; we had to stay the course and believe."
Buffalo Gap got off to a good start and ended the first period on a buzzer-beater by senior Kaley Acord on a heads-up pass from senior Amaya Lucas. The three-pointer gave the visitors an 18-11 lead after one quarter.
The Hornets (9-1, 7-0 Shenandoah) began their comeback in the second quarter, but again, the Lady Bison hit a shot just before the halftime buzzer as Lucas assisted freshman Avery Bradley for a basket and a 27-23 advantage at intermission.
The Bison increased its lead in the third quarter after another trey from Acord and a bucket by Lucas, bumping the lead back to 35-28 with 2:13 remaining in the period.
Wilson finished the quarter with much-needed momentum on a free throw by senior Korinne Baska, an assist by junior Reagan Frazier to senior Madison Flint and an offensive stickback by Frazier.
The surge continued for the Hornets into the fourth as senior Ashley Morani tied the game at 35-all and Wilson took the lead for good on another offensive putback by Frazier.
From then on, the Bison had no answer as the Hornets' stepped up the defensive pressure.
A lone bucket by Lucas with two and a half minutes to play was all the Bison had to show for the period against the swarming Hornets.
"We are a good three-point shooting team, but tonight they weren't falling," Bryan said. "So, we had to find other ways to win."
Bryan noted the strong showing by Morani, who poured in 18 points with eight rebounds and guarded the talented Lucas all game.
"Amaya (Lucas) is such a talented player and Ashley (Morani) really played her well. Reagan (Frazier) also battled on the boards (seven rebounds)," Bryan said.
Also for Wilson, Flint dished out four assists, while senior LeAnna Rankin picked up five steals.
"After the Turner Ashby game (Wilson's only loss so far this season) things have been easy for us," Bryan said. "So, for this part of the season, it's good for us to have a game like this. I'm pleased; they are very resilient."
Lucas had another strong game for Buffalo Gap with 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Freshman Bailey Talley had four assists and two steals for Gap.
The Hornets won't be able to rest on their laurels as they face a tough Riverheads team at RHS on Saturday afternoon in a makeup game between the neighboring rivals.
WILSON MEMORIAL 51, BUFFALO GAP 37
BUFFALO GAP (37) — Cline 2 0-0 4, Talley 1 0-0 2, K. Acord 2 0-0 6, Lucas 7 2-5 16, Sherrill 1 0-0 2, Graham 1 0-0 3, Bradley 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 2-5 37
WILSON MEMORIAL (51) — Rankin 1 0-0 2, Morani 8 2-2 18, Baska 4 3-5 13, Flint 2 2-2 6, Frazier 4 1-2 9, Stacy 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 9-13 51
BUFFALO GAP 18 9 8 2 — 37
WILSON MEMORIAL 11 12 10 18 — 51