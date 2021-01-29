Wilson Memorial girls basketball team stings Buffalo Gap with fourth-quarter rally

Wilson finished the quarter with much-needed momentum on a free throw by senior Korinne Baska, an assist by junior Reagan Frazier to senior Madison Flint and an offensive stickback by Frazier.

The surge continued for the Hornets into the fourth as senior Ashley Morani tied the game at 35-all and Wilson took the lead for good on another offensive putback by Frazier.

From then on, the Bison had no answer as the Hornets' stepped up the defensive pressure.

A lone bucket by Lucas with two and a half minutes to play was all the Bison had to show for the period against the swarming Hornets.

"We are a good three-point shooting team, but tonight they weren't falling," Bryan said. "So, we had to find other ways to win."

Bryan noted the strong showing by Morani, who poured in 18 points with eight rebounds and guarded the talented Lucas all game.

"Amaya (Lucas) is such a talented player and Ashley (Morani) really played her well. Reagan (Frazier) also battled on the boards (seven rebounds)," Bryan said.

Also for Wilson, Flint dished out four assists, while senior LeAnna Rankin picked up five steals.