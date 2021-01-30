Wilson Memorial girls basketball team survive Riverheads rally

GREENVILLE — Wilson Memorial moved to the cusp of clinching the Shenandoah District regular-season girls basketball championship Saturday after the Green Hornets survived the Riverheads Gladiators 73-63.
Trailing 32-31 at halftime, the Hornets outscored the Gladiators 22-8 in the third quarter, including 18-4 over the final six minutes, to seize control before having to stave off a late Riverheads charge.
The game between the two county rivals was originally scheduled for Monday, but was moved ahead two days because of the impending snowstorm.
The win clinched no worse than a tie with two games left in the regular season. Any combination of one Wilson victory or Fort Defiance loss next week wraps up the title. The two teams end the condensed regular season next Friday with a clash at Fort Defiance.
Wilson (10-1, 8-0) had gotten a boost Friday in closing on the title when Riverheads knocked off the Indians, who are the reigning district champions.
The regular-season crown brings with it the district’s lone automatic Class 3 berth into the Region 3C tournament, which brings Feb. 8. The region gives one at-large bid besides the seven guaranteed spots from the Valley, Shenandoah, Jefferson and Seminole districts, which Fort could receive based on the power ratings should it not tie and force a special playoff game with the Hornets.
But getting the at-large berth is not a forgone conclusion, which Wilson found out the hard way last season. The Hornets thought they had punched their ticket into the Region 3C field as the at-large team, but an upset in the Jefferson District tournament suddenly left them packing up the equipment at the last minute. That makes earning the Shenandoah’s guaranteed bid more important and sweeter than year.
“That was really disappointing when we found out that we weren’t going to the regionals,” Wilson senior Madison Flint said. “It was a rough time after being told the news. We had just played one of our best games of the season (vs. Staunton) and all of us were so excited thinking we had made the regionals.”
Fellow senior Korinne Baska added: “We didn’t want to have that feeling again at the end of this season. It has served as a driving force for us to take care of business and not leave anything to chance.”
“It put more fight into the six seniors,” Flint said.
Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan is elated for her team.
“It’s a good feeling, but we are sticking to our motto of ‘happy but not satisfied,’” she said.
Both teams were coming off emotional, hard-fought victories Friday night, and the gas tanks were running low for the mid-afternoon start.
“It wasn’t ugly, but the pace was slower than we wanted,” Bryan said. “I knew the girls’ legs were tired, but they dug deep just like I knew they would. It goes back to the old adage of survive and advance.”
The game was in sharp contrast from the first meeting in Fishersville just eight days ago when the Hornets dominated the cold-shooting Gladiators, who made just 4 of 28 field goals attempts in the first half of the 57-38 loss.
Riverheads (6-4, 4-4) shot much better Saturday. The Gladiators had four made baskets in just over six minutes of the first quarter, which led to an 11-8 advantage behind seven points from Mackenzie Sacra. But Wilson converted consecutive turnovers into scores to gain a 12-11 lead after eight minutes.
The second period turned into a scoring frenzy as the teams combined for 40 points. Baska drained her third and fourth 3-pointers of the first half, while Sacra went off for 12 points, helping the Gladiators cling to a 32-31 margin at the break.
But the wheels started coming off on the Gladiators in the third quarter. After the lead changed hands five times in the first three minutes, Wilson began breaking down Riverheads on the break for easy layups off crisp passing before Baska and Brooke Cason closed the quarter with back-to-back triples to cap a late 12-1 blitz for a 53-40 margin.
“We did a good job passing the ball by hitting the wings on the break or the cutters to the baskets,” Bryan said. “I wish we has passed that well the whole game.”
The Hornets extended their lead to 18, 61-43, with just under six minutes left and appeared to have the game well in hand.
But not so fast said the Gladiators. Tyree Berkeley had five straight points during a 9-0 run that suddenly had the deficit down to 67-61 with 48 seconds left.
However, Ashley Morani and Cason each converted two-shot fouls to pull the Hornets out of the danger zone.
“Take away the third quarter, and we are right there,” Riverheads head coach Preston Woods said. “Wilson is so fast and has so many weapons that it is hard to contain. They got their flow going late in the third.
“We shot the ball so much better than the last meeting and also rebounded better. Wilson beat us with one shot instead of two or three on a possession. I like how we are playing with the postseason just about here. The kids are working hard and getting better every day. That is what you want to see as a coach this time of year,” Woods said.
Baska led the Hornets with 23 points, including five from downtown, while Morani finished with a career-high 19, one night removed from scoring 18. Cason tallied 10.
Sacra also had a career effort with her 23 points, while Berkeley broke out with 19 and Savanna Crawford 10.
“Sacra had a great game and it was great see to Berkeley back to her old ways of dominating in the paint,” Woods said.
Wilson can clinch the district title and Region 3C berth Tuesday when ironically it is Staunton that comes calling. Riverheads, which is in solid position to earn the No. 1 seed in Region 1B, travels to Buffalo Gap the same night.
No jayvee game was played. It will be played at a later date.
WILSON MEMORIAL 73, RIVERHEADS 63
WILSON MEMORIAL (73) — Norman 1 0-0 2, Rankin 2 0-0 5, Morani 7 5-6 19, Cason 3 2-3 10, Baska 8 2-2 23, Flint 2 2-4 6, Frazier 3 0-0 6, Stacy 1 0-0 2, Vess, TOTALS 27 11-15 73.
RIVERHEADS (63) — Sellers 0 2-2 2, Crawford 4 2-4 10, Sacra 9 4-4 23, Moore 1 1-2 3, Grubb 2 1-1 6, Tyree 6 7-10 19, Hoosier, Massie, Campbell, Davis, TOTALS 22 17-23 63.
WILSON 12 19 22 20 — 73
RIVERHEADS 11 21 8 23 — 63