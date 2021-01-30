Wilson Memorial girls basketball team survive Riverheads rally

“We did a good job passing the ball by hitting the wings on the break or the cutters to the baskets,” Bryan said. “I wish we has passed that well the whole game.”

The Hornets extended their lead to 18, 61-43, with just under six minutes left and appeared to have the game well in hand.

But not so fast said the Gladiators. Tyree Berkeley had five straight points during a 9-0 run that suddenly had the deficit down to 67-61 with 48 seconds left.

However, Ashley Morani and Cason each converted two-shot fouls to pull the Hornets out of the danger zone.

“Take away the third quarter, and we are right there,” Riverheads head coach Preston Woods said. “Wilson is so fast and has so many weapons that it is hard to contain. They got their flow going late in the third.

“We shot the ball so much better than the last meeting and also rebounded better. Wilson beat us with one shot instead of two or three on a possession. I like how we are playing with the postseason just about here. The kids are working hard and getting better every day. That is what you want to see as a coach this time of year,” Woods said.