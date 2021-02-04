Wilson Memorial girls basketball team tops Staunton, punches ticket to Region 3C tournament

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial is playoff-bound … barely.
Senior Korinne Baska scored the Green Hornets’ final 13 points to rally her team from a fourth-quarter deficit for a 62-57 victory Thursday night over the vastly-improving Staunton Storm to clinch the Shenandoah District regular season girls basketball championship.
But even more important than the district title, the win earned Wilson the automatic berth into the Region 3C tournament. The regional bid is the Hornets first since moving up to Class 3 two years ago. Wilson’s last regional appearance came during the 2017-18 season when it was in Region 2B.
Wilson’s inclusion into the regional tournament is sweet redemption for an 11th-hour jettison from last year’s postseason. The Hornets thought they had the at-large bid locked up, but an unexpected upset in the Jefferson District tournament suddenly left the team on the outside looking in, wondering what just happened.
The Hornets didn’t leave anything to chance during this condensed season, winning their ninth straight game overall and staying perfect in district play with the regular-season finale scheduled for Friday at Fort Defiance, last year’s district champion.
Wilson (11-1, 9-0) starts Region 3C tournament play Monday with a first-round home game against an undermined opponent.
It almost appeared the Hornets were going to have to wait until the Fort showdown to go for the clinching win, but Baska wasn’t about to let that happen.
With Wilson trailing 54-49 with 5:47 remaining in the game, Baska put the team on her shoulders and carried them across the finish line. The second 3-pointer of her closing 13-point barrage following a Staunton turnover put the Hornets in the lead to stay at 58-57 at the 2:30 mark.
After a 10-second violation on the Storm, Baska cut backdoor and took a beautiful bounce pass from Reagan Frazier who was at the foul line for the layup. Staunton couldn’t convert on its possession, and Baska sealed the outcome by hitting a clutch one-and-one with 33.4 seconds left.
“We needed to get this done tonight, and I wasn’t about to let us lose,” said Baska, who finished with a game-high 28 points, including five bombs. “We were in our heads during the first half and didn’t play like we wanted. We came out more focused in the third quarter. We had to get the title because of last year when we got kicked out after thinking we had made the regionals.”
Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said the team gathered a week after last year’s disappointment to map out what was expected this season.
“We met at Kathy’s Restaurant and talked about how to get to this point that we are at tonight,” she said. “We talked about staying the course, which proved difficult when COVID-19 hit. The girls were worried for a long time there wasn’t going to be a season, but I kept reassuring them one was going to happen.
“We had shirts printed up that read ‘Leave No Doubt.’ We wanted to take care of our own business and not have to rely on someone else to get into the regionals.”
That burning desire to clinch actually ended up hampering the Hornets in the early going against Staunton. Wilson had six first-quarter turnovers, which the Storm turned into eight points for a 16-15 lead as Emma Witt had half of Staunton’s total.
The Storm’s Kellsye Miller dropped a trio of 3-pointers in the second period, the last one giving Staunton a 38-31 lead with 35 seconds left in the half. Baska connected from downtown at the buzzer for a 38-34 deficit.
“The girls wanted it so bad tonight that they played nervous and tonight,” said Bryan, who will be going after her first unbeaten district championship against Fort. “They put so much pressure on themselves to win it at home.”
Staunton opened an eight-point lead, 44-36, after a Witt basket midway of the third quarter. But the Hornets finished the period on an 11-2 surge, capped by Baska’s triple with 51.8 seconds left to their first second-half lead at 47-46.
Wilson immediately found itself behind again when Witt opened the final eight minutes with a three-point play, Keziah Williams had an offensive stickback and Witt launched a 3-pointer for the 54-49 advantage.
But then Baska came to the rescue to save the Hornets.
Baska and Witt spent the night one-upping each other in a dazzling scoring display as the two totaled 55 points. The junior Witt finished with 27, including four from downtown, after a 33-point effort in her previous outing.
Staunton (3-7, 2-6), which wraps up its regular season Friday at home against Buffalo Gap, also will be entering the postseason arena Monday in the Region 2B field. The Storm will open on the road as likely to No. 7 seeds at an undetermined opponent.
The Storm, who overcame a 17-point, third-quarter deficit in their last game to stun Stuarts Draft, found the roles reversed against the Hornets.
“We have to do a better job with clock management,” Staunton head coach Eric Payne said. “There is no shot clock in high school, but we played rushed with the lead. We weren’t patient offensively when we need to be and Wilson beat us on the break several times, which is what they are good at doing.
“We are getting better, but in order to get over the hump, we need to learn how to win when we are in games like this one,” he said.
Besides Baska’s 28 points, the Hornets got 16 from Ashley Morani and Brooke Cason tallied nine.
Alayia Robinson and Miller added nine points apiece to the Storm’s total.
No jayvee game was played between the two teams because Wilson had a contest at Riverheads on Thursday.
WILSON MEMORIAL 62, STAUNTON 57
STAUNTON (57) — Shuey 3 0-0 6, Miller 3 0-0 9, Witt 11 1-1 27, Williams 3 0-0 6, Robinson 4 1-2 9, Caul, Swanson, Dunson, TOTALS 24 2-3 57.
WILSON (62) — Rankin 2 0-0 5, Morani 7 2-4 16, Cason 3 1-2 9, Baska 10 3-4 28, Flint 2 0-0 4, Stacy 0 0-2 0, Frazier, TOTALS 24 6-12 62.
STAUNTON 16 22 8 11 — 57
WILSON 15 19 13 15 — 62