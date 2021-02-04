Wilson Memorial girls basketball team tops Staunton, punches ticket to Region 3C tournament

It almost appeared the Hornets were going to have to wait until the Fort showdown to go for the clinching win, but Baska wasn’t about to let that happen.

With Wilson trailing 54-49 with 5:47 remaining in the game, Baska put the team on her shoulders and carried them across the finish line. The second 3-pointer of her closing 13-point barrage following a Staunton turnover put the Hornets in the lead to stay at 58-57 at the 2:30 mark.

After a 10-second violation on the Storm, Baska cut backdoor and took a beautiful bounce pass from Reagan Frazier who was at the foul line for the layup. Staunton couldn’t convert on its possession, and Baska sealed the outcome by hitting a clutch one-and-one with 33.4 seconds left.

“We needed to get this done tonight, and I wasn’t about to let us lose,” said Baska, who finished with a game-high 28 points, including five bombs. “We were in our heads during the first half and didn’t play like we wanted. We came out more focused in the third quarter. We had to get the title because of last year when we got kicked out after thinking we had made the regionals.”

Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said the team gathered a week after last year’s disappointment to map out what was expected this season.