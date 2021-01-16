Wilson Memorial girls basketball team weathers the Storm in Staunton

STAUNTON — The value of senior leadership can never be overestimated.
Wilson Memorial’s Korinne Baska and Ashley Morani scored the team’s final nine points over the last three minutes to erase a one-point deficit as the Green Hornets escaped the short-handed Staunton Storm 49-45 in Shenandoah District girls basketball played in the splendidly renovated Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
Baska and Morani tallied all 12 fourth-quarter points. Baska scored eight, including a pair of clutch 3-pointers, while Morani was a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.
The Hornets appeared to have broken the game open when Madison Flint’s triple and Morani’s layup gave the visitors their biggest lead of the night, 37-29, with 1:12 remaining in the third quarter.
But the Storm, who dressed only seven players, bridged the third and fourth period with a 10-0 run sparked by Alayia Robinson’s 3-pointer to suddenly surge into a 39-37 lead with 5:15 left in the game. It was Staunton’s first lead since 14-13 late in the first quarter.
At that point, the senior leadership of Baska and Morani rose to the forefront. Baska drilled her first triple of the period to get the lead back at 40-39.
Staunton enjoyed the upper hand once more on Kellsye Miller’s basket.
Then the Hornet duo took over. Back-to-back Storm turnovers led to two free throws by Morani and a Baska layup after she stole the ball. Baska drained another bomb for a 47-41 advantage with 2:30 left.
Staunton sliced the deficit to 47-43 on Emma Witt’s runner in the lane at the 1:25 mark, but the Storm was hampered by the lack of team fouls (only 1) in the final minute. Staunton finally got the Hornets into the one-and-one with 28.1 seconds on the clock, and Morani hit both ends to seal the outcome.
“The seniors stepped up in the clutch,” Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said. “The girls stayed calm down the stretch, knowing it all started with our defense.”
The Hornets forced five turnovers in the fourth quarter, most from stepping into the passing lanes.
“We are still trying to find our groove. We have only been playing for a week, which under normal circumstances wouldn’t be that big an issue, but with the short season it is getting late quickly. We all are feeling rushed to get it right immediately,” she said.
Although the Storm saw their two-game winning streak snapped, they are showing signs of getting the program turned around under second-year head coach Eric Payne.
“We played hard despite a short bench,” he said. “A game like this let’s us know where we are at. I coached with Jackie for several years at EMU, and you always know her teams play solid defense. They did a heck of a job cheating into the passing lanes and deflecting the ball away. The ball did a lot bouncing in their favor because of that defense.”
Baska finished with a game-high 17 points, including five from downtown. Morani tallied 12 and Flint, another senior, contributed 11.
For the Storm, Keziah Williams worked the paint for 14 points and Robinson had 11.
Wilson (4-1, 3-0) returns home Tuesday for a big showdown against unbeaten Fort Defiance, while Staunton (2-2, 1-2) travels to Buffalo Gap.
“We’ll get a couple days of practice and see what happens on Tuesday,” said Bryan of the looming clash between the two Class 3 teams, one of which will receive the district’s automatic bid to the Region 3C tournament.
The Hornets won the jayvee game 22-12 behind five points apiece from CC Robinson and Kierstyn Pierce. Neveah Henson had half of the Storm’s points.
WILSON MEMORIAL 49, STAUNTON 45
WILSON (49) — Rankin 1 0-0 2, Morani 3 6-8 12, Cason 3 0-0 7, Baska 6 0-0 17, Flint 5 0-0 11, Norman, Frazier, Stacy, TOTALS 18 6-8 49.
STAUNTON (45) — Johnson 1 0-0 2, Miller 4 0-0 8, Robinson 4 1-2 11, Shuey 1 0-0 2, Williams 6 2-3 14, Witt 4 0-0 8, Swanson, TOTALS 20 3-5 45.
WILSON 16 12 9 12 — 49
STAUNTON 14 10 7 14 — 45