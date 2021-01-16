Wilson Memorial girls basketball team weathers the Storm in Staunton

Then the Hornet duo took over. Back-to-back Storm turnovers led to two free throws by Morani and a Baska layup after she stole the ball. Baska drained another bomb for a 47-41 advantage with 2:30 left.

Staunton sliced the deficit to 47-43 on Emma Witt’s runner in the lane at the 1:25 mark, but the Storm was hampered by the lack of team fouls (only 1) in the final minute. Staunton finally got the Hornets into the one-and-one with 28.1 seconds on the clock, and Morani hit both ends to seal the outcome.

“The seniors stepped up in the clutch,” Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said. “The girls stayed calm down the stretch, knowing it all started with our defense.”

The Hornets forced five turnovers in the fourth quarter, most from stepping into the passing lanes.

“We are still trying to find our groove. We have only been playing for a week, which under normal circumstances wouldn’t be that big an issue, but with the short season it is getting late quickly. We all are feeling rushed to get it right immediately,” she said.

Although the Storm saw their two-game winning streak snapped, they are showing signs of getting the program turned around under second-year head coach Eric Payne.