Wilson Memorial girls basketball team wins dominantly against Riverheads

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial continued its dominant run through the Shenandoah District with a convincing 57-38 victory Friday over Riverheads in girls basketball action.
With the victory the Hornets improved to 5-0 in district play and 6-1 overall. Riverheads dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the district.
Wilson led 12-6 after one quarter and then outscored the Gladiators 18-6 in the second period to take control of the contest.
"I thought we were OK in the first quarter and then we adjusted to what Riverheads was doing at the defensive end and I thought we played really well in the second quarter," said Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan.
The Hornets scored the first seven points in the second period to push the lead to double figures. Reagan Frazier scored from in close and Brooke Cason knocked down a long 3-pointer, her second of the game, giving the Hornets a 17-6 lead. Ashley Morani added two foul shots to cap the run, making the score 19-6.
Dayton Moore scored five straight points for Riverheads to trim the margin to eight points, but Wilson closed the quarter with an 11-1 spurt to open up an 18-point lead. Korinne Baska scored four points and LeAnna Rankin ended the quarter with a 3-pointer, sending Wilson to the locker room with a 30-12 halftime lead.
Riverheads' inability to put the ball in the basket contributed to the big first-half deficit. The Gladiators made just 4-of-28 shots in the first two quarters.
Any hopes of a second-half comeback were put to rest, courtesy of Morani. The Wilson senior scored 11 points in the third quarter as the Hornets increased the lead to 25 points, 50-25.
"That's the beauty of this team. We have so many different weapons," Bryan said. "I like the way this team shares the basketball and they all are confident that they can score. One quarter it may be this player, the next quarter it may be another player hitting shots. Tonight in the third quarter, it was Ashley. She had a tremendous quarter."
Morani led the Hornets with 15 points and Rankin came off the bench to add 11 as she made a trio of 3-pointers. Nine different Wilson players broke into the scoring column.
"LeAnna (Rankin) is our sixth starter," Bryan added. "She gives us that spark off the bench. She takes her role seriously. LeAnna has a beautiful shot and she's shooting the ball with confidence."
Moore led Riverheads in scoring with seven points.
Wilson also won the junior varsity game, coming from behind in the final quarter to edge the Gladiators 41-37.
WILSON MEMORIAL 57, RIVERHEADS 38
RIVERHEADS (38) — Sellers 2 2-2 6, Crawford 2 2-4 6, Sacra 2 2-2 6, Hoosier 0 3-5, 3, Moore 3 1-1 7, Grubb 3 0-0 6, Tyree 0 1-2 1, Wright 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 1-2 1, Massie, Campbell, TOTALS 13 12-18 38.