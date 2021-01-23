Wilson Memorial girls basketball team wins dominantly against Riverheads

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial continued its dominant run through the Shenandoah District with a convincing 57-38 victory Friday over Riverheads in girls basketball action.

With the victory the Hornets improved to 5-0 in district play and 6-1 overall. Riverheads dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the district.

Wilson led 12-6 after one quarter and then outscored the Gladiators 18-6 in the second period to take control of the contest.

"I thought we were OK in the first quarter and then we adjusted to what Riverheads was doing at the defensive end and I thought we played really well in the second quarter," said Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan.

The Hornets scored the first seven points in the second period to push the lead to double figures. Reagan Frazier scored from in close and Brooke Cason knocked down a long 3-pointer, her second of the game, giving the Hornets a 17-6 lead. Ashley Morani added two foul shots to cap the run, making the score 19-6.

Dayton Moore scored five straight points for Riverheads to trim the margin to eight points, but Wilson closed the quarter with an 11-1 spurt to open up an 18-point lead. Korinne Baska scored four points and LeAnna Rankin ended the quarter with a 3-pointer, sending Wilson to the locker room with a 30-12 halftime lead.