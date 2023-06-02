FISHERSVILLE — The Wilson Memorial girls soccer team could have opted to coast through Thursday’s Region 3C championship after already clinching a berth in the state tournament.

Instead, the unbeaten Hornets executed a solid all-around game for 80 minutes to topple a battle-tested Charlottesville team 1-0 and claim their first regional championship in program history.

“This group has surpassed many of my expectations, and they do it together, which is cool,” Wilson head coach Kyle Congleton said. “We beat a good team today. Charlottesville played right to the end.”

The Green Hornets sprinted to plenty of early opportunities and did well defensively to minimize Charlottesville’s chances throughout the first half.

Wilson’s breakthrough occurred with 17:30 left in the first half when a beautiful pass from Adelie Condra led to a Natalie Zimmerman shot from outside the box. Zimmerman’s ball narrowly scraped by the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper to give the Green Hornets the only score they’d need.

“It felt fantastic. I knew as soon as [Condra] sent me that ball, and I made the cut that I had the opportunity,” Zimmerman said. “That’s when I looked for the top of the net.”

The Black Knights put three attackers upfront in the second half, which led to more opportunities throughout the final 40 minutes. Carolina Chao gave Wilson its first scare when a long-range attempt clanged off the crossbar and almost bounced in.

Green Hornets’ goalkeeper Kayla Karnes saved a couple of close calls in the game’s final 20 minutes. With eight minutes left in the game, a ball deflected off Karnes to a Charlottesville attacker, but Karnes dove to push the ball out of bounds and ensure her team remained on top.

“You have to settle in and dig down into what you’re taught, but honestly, the adrenaline takes over,” Karnes said of the save. “Sometimes, I even forget what happens. When I was making that last save, I knew they were going to press in case I dropped it. So, when that happened, I knew I had to go. One little mistake can change the whole game.”

On Tuesday, The Hornets will host the loser of Friday’s Region 3D Championship between William Byrd and Magna Vista. For Wilson, today is the day to celebrate the regional title, and then it’s back to work to try to finish the job.

“It’s a reward for putting all the hard work in,” Karnes said. “I don’t know the last day we had a day off practice. We’re going six days a week most of the time. It’s a relief to [win the regional championship], but this is not the end. You want to go three more games. And you want to win those three more games.”