FISHERSVILLE — After Wednesday night’s girls soccer matchup between Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial, both teams had reason to celebrate.

The Little Giants and Wilson battled to a 90-minute scoreless draw in the regular season finale. The tie completed an undefeated regular season for the Green Hornets that saw them capture the Shenandoah District title.

“Being able to keep a clean sheet in some very close games; it’s a very good season,” Wilson head coach Kyle Congleton said. “I’m very proud of them.”

The district title is the first for Wilson Memorial in nine years. The Hornets won every game against district opponents except for the two against Waynesboro, which ended in scoreless draws.

“I think we deserved it,” Wilson senior Carley Piller said. “We worked hard all season in practice and in games.”

The draw also caps off an impressive season for the Little Giants, who finished the year with a 10-3-2 (6-1-3) record. The campaign comes off the heels of losing six starters after the 2022 season, but Waynesboro coach Eli Moore said the team found its new identity as a tough, gritty, defensive squad.

“We have a good solid core of girls who have grown up together,” Moore said. “We have a winning mindset.”

The Hornets survived a pair of scary moments in the first half when goalkeeper Kayla Karnes found herself out of position.

Just over 10 minutes into the second half, the Little Giants failed to convert a one-on-one score. A Keghan Marion freekick attempt narrowly sailed over the goal with 22:15 left in regulation.

“That’s been our whole season,” Moore said. “We just sometimes can’t find the back of the net, but we generate the opportunities. That gives us hope for the postseason because if those goals start going in, we can make a deep run.”

The Hornets put a nice shot on goal with 10:20 left in regulation, but Bayley Campbell performed an excellent save.

Karnes saved a freekick with less than two minutes to go in the final extra time to secure the draw.

“We were a little frantic, but I think we handled it well,” Piller said. “We knew we needed to get the ball forward, especially with such little time left.”

Both teams will compete in the Region 3C playoffs.