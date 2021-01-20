Wilson Memorial grapplers beat Stuarts Draft, Parry McCluer during tri-meet

FISHERSVILLE — In the face of the ongoing pandemic, local high school wrestling teams have headed back to the mat for the abbreviated schedule.

Augusta County rivals Wilson Memorial and Stuarts Draft locked horns on Wednesday night in a tri-meet with Parry McCluer.

Wilson, the returning Region 3C runner-ups, defeated the Cougars 60-14 and shut out the Blues 69-0 in their two matches, while the Cougars beat Parry McCluer 42-24.

"We're in a good place after three events," said Wilson Memorial head coach Chris Robinson. "But we are not where we want to be yet."

The Green Hornets, despite the challenges of the virus, have decent depth this season and return 13 from last season, including state medalists Cameron Sprouse, Chase Wilson, Coby Sprouse, Derek Wakefield and Spencer Brandt. Cameron Sprouse and Wilson were medalists at last year's Region 3 state meet.

"Our goals are still to win the Shenandoah District and also to win the region," Robinson said. "We hit the weight room on June 29 and have been going ever since with a few challenges that the virus has given us."