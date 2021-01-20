Wilson Memorial grapplers beat Stuarts Draft, Parry McCluer during tri-meet

FISHERSVILLE — In the face of the ongoing pandemic, local high school wrestling teams have headed back to the mat for the abbreviated schedule.
Augusta County rivals Wilson Memorial and Stuarts Draft locked horns on Wednesday night in a tri-meet with Parry McCluer.
Wilson, the returning Region 3C runner-ups, defeated the Cougars 60-14 and shut out the Blues 69-0 in their two matches, while the Cougars beat Parry McCluer 42-24.
"We're in a good place after three events," said Wilson Memorial head coach Chris Robinson. "But we are not where we want to be yet."
The Green Hornets, despite the challenges of the virus, have decent depth this season and return 13 from last season, including state medalists Cameron Sprouse, Chase Wilson, Coby Sprouse, Derek Wakefield and Spencer Brandt. Cameron Sprouse and Wilson were medalists at last year's Region 3 state meet.
"Our goals are still to win the Shenandoah District and also to win the region," Robinson said. "We hit the weight room on June 29 and have been going ever since with a few challenges that the virus has given us."
Robinson, like Stuarts Draft head coach Abe Mikell have been limited in practices to wrestling in pods of no more than three wrestlers. In matches, the contact is only with the opponent.
So far, the Hornets are undefeated in dual matches, having previously bested Buffalo Gap, William Monroe, Strasburg, James River and one other opponent.
Next up for Wilson Memorial is a match at Strasburg with the Rams, John Handley (Winchester) and Clarke County.
Double winners on Wednesday included both of the Sprouse brothers, Wilson, Wakefield, Spencer Brandt, Cooper Brandt, Braeden McDaniel, Brian Habel, Noah Campbell and Luke Bailey.
The Cougars field eight returning wrestlers from last season, including state qualifiers Daniel Parkulo, Clayton Wagoner, Luke Heller, Jaylee Hatcher and Connor McCall.
"We have some experience and can fill 11 of 14 weight classes," Mikell said. "I was a little disappointed against Wilson tonight, I guess we had some early season mistakes."
As far as facing the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Cougars have adjusted well to the situation.
"At first before we got going, it was unnerving with the uncertainty of everything," Mikell said. "But once we started actually wrestling, it's been OK."
The Cougars after Wednesday night's split, have a 4-2 record, heading to Fort Defiance on Monday night for a dual match with the Indians.