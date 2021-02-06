Wilson Memorial grapplers win sectional, advance to Region 3C Tournament

BRIDGEWATER — With superior depth, Wilson Memorial advanced the most wrestlers to next Saturday's Region 3C Tournament, scoring 133 points to win the Northern Sectional on Saturday.

Held at Turner Ashby High School, eight teams competed in the round-robin event, with Wilson advancing 10 wrestlers.

Claiming four individual first-places for the Hornets were Cooper Brandt (106 pounds), Brayden Estes (120), Brian Habel (132) and Marshall Hubbard (152), all of whom went undefeated on the day.

Noah Campbell,Chase Wilson, Derek Wakefield, Coby Sprouse and Cameron Sprouse all finished second for Wilson.

Also qualifying for next week's action was Caleb Mullen who was fourth for the Hornets.

Qualifying for Fort Defiance were Wyatt Fitzgerald, Alec McLaren and Cory Brown, all who finished second. Also for the Indians, Ashton Mitchell, Chase Hite, Corbyn Bryant and Ty Thornton were third, with Jesse Cook finishing fourth to advance.

"I was pleased with our performance with eight making it through," said Fort head coach Gary Kinzer. "That bodes well for us for next week."