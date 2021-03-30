Wilson Memorial knocks off Spotswood in volleyball

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial secured its second victory in as many nights Tuesday as the Green Hornets stopped the Spotswood Trailblazers 25-11, 25-19, 23-25, 32-30 in nondistrict volleyball.

The two straight victories come on the heels of a four-game losing streak. The Hornets had swept Stuarts Draft on Monday.

“It was good to get a second win in for the week,” Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said.

Ciarra Minor led the Hornets with 13 kills, while Brooke Cason pounded nine. Allison Sykes registered seven kills, 10 digs and four aces. Molly Ballew totaled 29 assists.

Wilson’s week isn’t finished yet as the Hornets play again Wednesday at Buffalo Gap. After that match, the Hornets will have played nine of their scheduled 12 matches in just a three-week span. Wilson missed a week because of health and safety protocols, forcing a hectic stretch coming to the end of the regular season, which is next week.

