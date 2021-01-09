Wilson Memorial overpowers Waynesboro in girls basketball

WAYNESBORO — Wilson Memorial limited Waynesboro to two first-quarter points Saturday night en route to an 18-point lead, and the Green Hornets coasted from there for a 60-19 victory over the youthful Little Giants in nondistrict girls basketball.

The experienced Hornets, who feature six seniors, had no trouble with a Waynesboro program that is trying to rebuild from the ground up three freshmen and three sophomores on its nine-player roster.

Wilson was playing its second game in as many nights as the Hornets, who whipped Stuarts Draft 70-34 in their opener Friday, are in the middle of a four-game, five-night stretch to start the abbreviated winter season.

The Hornets, who wore masks during the game in preparation for Monday’s clash at Turner Ashby where masks are required while playing, never trailed in the game and scored the final 18 points of the first quarter to seize command with a 20-2 advantage.

Brooke Cason drilled a trio of 3-pointers during the 18-point assault, while Ashley Morani added a pair of field goals.

“We stressed getting off to a strong start, and that’s what we did,” Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said. “We wanted to play at our level instead of their level.”