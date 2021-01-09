Wilson Memorial overpowers Waynesboro in girls basketball

WAYNESBORO — Wilson Memorial limited Waynesboro to two first-quarter points Saturday night en route to an 18-point lead, and the Green Hornets coasted from there for a 60-19 victory over the youthful Little Giants in nondistrict girls basketball.
The experienced Hornets, who feature six seniors, had no trouble with a Waynesboro program that is trying to rebuild from the ground up three freshmen and three sophomores on its nine-player roster.
Wilson was playing its second game in as many nights as the Hornets, who whipped Stuarts Draft 70-34 in their opener Friday, are in the middle of a four-game, five-night stretch to start the abbreviated winter season.
The Hornets, who wore masks during the game in preparation for Monday’s clash at Turner Ashby where masks are required while playing, never trailed in the game and scored the final 18 points of the first quarter to seize command with a 20-2 advantage.
Brooke Cason drilled a trio of 3-pointers during the 18-point assault, while Ashley Morani added a pair of field goals.
“We stressed getting off to a strong start, and that’s what we did,” Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said. “We wanted to play at our level instead of their level.”
But with the big lead, the intensity waned in the second quarter as the young Giants outscored the freely substituting Wilson 10-9 behind five points from Jaden Sprouse. The Hornets were plagued by a plethora of misses at the rim, which was a story for much of the final three periods.
Ahead 29-12 at halftime, the third quarter turned into a sea of turnovers as the two teams combined for 19, but Wilson did manage to string together a 10-0 run when Korinne Baska converted two steals into layups before drilling a 3-pointer and Madison Flint capped the spree with a bomb.
Wilson held the Giants scoreless over the final eight minutes by scoring the game’s last 16 points.
Bryan knew all the missed points around the rim can’t happen against a team like Turner Ashby come Monday.
“I think part of the cause was playing back-to-back nights and still trying to find our groove,” she said. “But I told the girls that they can’t be missing that many open shots when the competition ramps up.”
The game marked the head-coaching debut for Waynesboro alumnae Skylar Napier. She knows she is embarking on a major rebuilding project with a program that was winless last season and now has lost 28 straight games dating back to the 2018-19 season.
“We are at the ground level, but you have to start somewhere,” she said. “A lot of these girls are getting their first taste of real basketball. Now they have a feel for what is going on after that first-game experience.
“The first thing we have to do is learn the fundamentals and build from there,” Napier said. “We have a lot of building as a team ahead of us.”
Baska and Flint led the Hornets with 12 points apiece, while Cason finished with 11.
For the Giants, Cierra Bruce and Spouse each tallied seven. Bruce was honored before the game as the team’s lone senior.
Waynesboro is also back on the court Monday as the Giants travel to Fort Defiance.
Wilson’s jayvees also won their second straight game with a 31-17 victory. CC Robinson again led the Hornets with a game-high eight points. Jazia Goodwin topped the Giants with seven and Shyla Williams contributed six.