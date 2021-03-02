Wilson Memorial’s Eliza Dana places twice at state meet

LYNCHBURG — Wilson Memorial senior Eliza Dana scored fourth- and sixth-place finishes Tuesday at the Class 3 indoor track championships competed at Liberty University.
Dana accounted for all eight Green Hornet points during the meet. She crossed fourth in the 1,600 meters in a time of 5:33.27 and took sixth in the 1,000 meters at 3:19.12.
Dana was the only local female runner to place at the meet.
Western Albemarle ran away with the girls championship, scoring 110 points. Heritage-Lynchburg was a distant second at 80, and Maggie Walker was third at 46. This is the last year that the Warriors will be competing in Class 3 as the school moves up to Class 4 in the fall.
News Virginian Staff Reports
