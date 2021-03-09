Wilson Memorial’s Jaxon Hartman transferring to The Miller School

College opportunities for high school seniors for the next two years are going to be in short supply. The extra year at Miller School not only gives Hartman more development time on the basketball court, but in the classroom where during his senior year he would be taking college-level courses. By the time he enters college, he could potentially be a sophomore academically, but a freshman athletically.

“The current recruiting landscape has changed drastically, especially for the Class of 2022, so the opportunity to go to Miller and reclassify provides me with an extra year to develop as a player and a person,” said Hartman, who averaged 12 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a junior. “It also gives things a chance to settle recruiting-wise with the new transfer rules and the extra year of eligibility for college guys. I want to take advantage of that as much as I can.”

It was almost love at first sight during a tour of the Crozet private school.

