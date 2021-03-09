Wilson Memorial’s Jaxon Hartman transferring to The Miller School

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s Jaxon Hartman has worn a Green Hornet basketball uniform for the final time.
The junior announced Tuesday that he is transferring to The Miller School in Crozet beginning in the fall.
Hartman spent the last three years at Wilson. He was on the varsity since a freshman playing for his head-coaching father Jeremy Hartman, who just completed his fourth year of guiding the school’s boys basketball program.
“It was time for him to get away from me for a little bit,” Jeremy Hartman said. “It’s hard to coach your own child. The move also gives Jaxon better opportunities athletically and academically.”
Jaxon Hartman said he will always value his time at the school.
“I have enjoyed my three years at Wilson, but I feel like it’s time for me to seek other opportunities,” he said. “I would like to thank all my teachers, instructors and administration at WMHS and at Governor’s School for helping me further my education.”
The 6-foot-2 Hartman, who attended Grace Christian School in Staunton from grades K-8, said once at Miller School that he will reclassify to the Class of 2023 largely in part to all the uncertainty in college basketball surrounding the one-time transfer exception and all college athletes being given an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.
College opportunities for high school seniors for the next two years are going to be in short supply. The extra year at Miller School not only gives Hartman more development time on the basketball court, but in the classroom where during his senior year he would be taking college-level courses. By the time he enters college, he could potentially be a sophomore academically, but a freshman athletically.
“The current recruiting landscape has changed drastically, especially for the Class of 2022, so the opportunity to go to Miller and reclassify provides me with an extra year to develop as a player and a person,” said Hartman, who averaged 12 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a junior. “It also gives things a chance to settle recruiting-wise with the new transfer rules and the extra year of eligibility for college guys. I want to take advantage of that as much as I can.”
It was almost love at first sight during a tour of the Crozet private school.
“Our visit to Miller is what sealed it for me,” said Hartman, who had a 4.4 grade point average during the fall semester at Wilson. “The school as a whole had a very uplifting atmosphere and it seemed to be a good fit for me personally. There is a wide range of academic options and there are several programs I am looking forward to exploring once I get on campus. I liked all of their academic programs, specifically the applied engineering program, but also the music, the photography and the woodworking programs.
“I’m excited to play in Coach (Jack) Meriwether’s system and he thinks I will fit well with what they do. I would like to thank Coach Meriwether, Coach (Colby) Summers and the rest of the basketball staff for believing in me and my abilities, and giving me this opportunity to play at a high level in high school,” he said.
Jeremy Hartman said the transfer decision just didn’t happen on the spur of the moment.
“The discussion probably started the summer before Jaxon’s sophomore year,” he said. “His Team Thrill travel ball coach said it would be good to reclassify and go to a private school.”
Hartman admitted it was a Catch-22 coaching his son.
“Don’t get me wrong in that it was an enjoyable experience, but I was probably harder on Jaxon than anyone else,” Hartman said. “From the outside it may have looked like he got away with everything, but that wasn’t the case. It is hard to separate the player-coach and father-son dynamics. It has not been easy coaching him. We just need a normal father-son relationship.
“Jaxon needs the chance to step out on his own two feet to grow and develop,” Hartman said. “ Now I can just go eat popcorn in the stands and watch him play like a normal parent.”
The elder Hartman sees the change of campuses as a wonderful opportunity for Jaxon to further his playing career after high school.
“Miller School gives him the chance to earn what he gets without having to hear that everything he gets is because his Dad is the head coach,” he said.
The younger Hartman agreed the move is beneficial for all involved.
“Playing for my Dad has had its ups and downs, but I think it’s time from a father and son standpoint for me to move on and let my Dad just be Dad,” he said.
“I’ve been told since I was a freshman and since I got to Wilson that I was given certain opportunities because my Dad was the coach,” he said. “But I know how much my family has sacrificed to put me in a position to succeed and work for the things that I get. This is now a chance for me to step out on my own and prove that all the hard work I’ve put in will pay off.”