Wilson Memorial softball team falls to Spotswood in Region 3C quarterfinals

PENN LAIRD — Spotswood freshman Taelor Ware came up clutch in the circle Monday for fourth-seeded Spotswood in a thrilling 2-1 victory over fifth-seeded Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C softball quarterfinals.
Ware tossed a complete game, giving up no earned runs on five hits, while racking up six strikeouts in the process.
Kaitlyn Fletcher was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Trailblazers (13-3) and Emerson Adkins was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
With the victory, Spotswood advances to the regional semifinal to take on top-seeded Rustburg on the road Wednesday.
Wilson’s season comes to a heartbreaking close with an 8-5 record. The Hornets lose five seniors in LeAnna Rankin, Heather Baber, Jaya Diggs-Haywood, Korinne Baska and Serenity Stacy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.