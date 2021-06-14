 Skip to main content
Wilson Memorial softball team falls to Spotswood in Region 3C quarterfinals
Wilson Memorial softball team falls to Spotswood in Region 3C quarterfinals

PENN LAIRD —  Spotswood freshman Taelor Ware came up clutch in the circle Monday for fourth-seeded Spotswood in a thrilling 2-1 victory over fifth-seeded Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C softball quarterfinals.

Ware tossed a complete game, giving up no earned runs on five hits, while racking up six strikeouts in the process.

Kaitlyn Fletcher was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Trailblazers (13-3) and Emerson Adkins was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.

With the victory, Spotswood advances to the regional semifinal to take on top-seeded Rustburg on the road Wednesday.

Wilson’s season comes to a heartbreaking close with an 8-5 record. The Hornets lose five seniors in LeAnna Rankin, Heather Baber, Jaya Diggs-Haywood, Korinne Baska and Serenity Stacy.

