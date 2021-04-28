 Skip to main content
Wilson Memorial sweeps Staunton, East Rockingham in boys tennis
PREP TENNIS

Wilson Memorial sweeps Staunton, East Rockingham in boys tennis

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial scored its second 9-0 sweep in as many days Wednesday as the Green Hornets handled the Staunton Storm in Shenandoah District boys tennis.

The Hornets had swept East Rockingham 24 hours earlier.

Chase Pullin, Connor Miller and Jake Wangler set the tone by winning 8-0 in the first three singles. Pullin and Miller teamed up for an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles.

On Tuesday, Wilson Memorial cruised to an easy 9-0 sweep over the East Rockingham Eagles on Tuesday in nondistrict boys tennis.

Chase Pullin, Conner Miller, Jake Wangler, Jack Reed, Brandon Dewald and Bradley Goepel all scored singles victories. Miller, Wangler and Goepel had 8-0 wins.

The Eagles only won five games in singles play and four in doubles.

Wilson plays its third match in four days Friday at Fort Defiance.

