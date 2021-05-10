 Skip to main content
Wilson Memorial tennis team remains unbeaten with win over East Rockingham
Wilson Memorial tennis team remains unbeaten with win over East Rockingham

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial cruised to its seventh consecutive victory Monday as the Green Hornets swept the East Rockingham Eagles 9-0 in nondistrict boys tennis.

The Hornets, who beat the Eagles twice this season, also recorded their seventh straight sweep.

Chase Pullin, Conner Miller, Jake Wangler and Jack Reed had 8-0 wins in singles. Tyler Knick and Brandon Dewald had 8-2 decisions.

Wilson (7-0) returns to the court Wednesday for the short trip to Staunton.

