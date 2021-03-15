Wilson Memorial volleyball team downs Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT – Wilson Memorial needed four sets Monday evening to defeat county rival Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District volleyball action. The Green Hornets were victorious 25-18, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14.
Wilson jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first game and appeared to be on its way to an easy victory.
Four service aces by Brooke Cason sparked the Hornets to a 6-0 lead. After Draft got on the board with a point kills by Ciarra Minor and Allison Sykes along with two aces by Sarah Johnson pushed the lead to 11-1
A kill by Cason made it 15-4 before the Cougars rallied behind the serving of Hannah Berry. Two service aces and kills by Maggie Lorenz and Hadley May keyed an 8-0 run that pulled Draft back into contention as the deficit was sliced to 15-12.
Two kills by Cason and one by Anastasia Dunford stalled the Draft comeback as the Hornets surged ahead, 18-12.
Draft continued to fight back and pulled to within 21-18 before Wilson closed out the set. Minor, Sykes and Johnson delivered kills during a closing 4-0 spurt to finish the first set for Wilson, 25-18.
In the second set, Draft jumped out to a big early lead, rushing out to a 10-2 advantage Two kills by Kayleigh Johnson and one by Miranda Scotti had the Cougars up by 10 points, 14-4, before Wilson started chipping away at the lead.
Eight straight points, highlighted by two Sykes' kills closed the gap to 14-12. A kill by May and two aces by Berry helped push the Draft lead to 19-12, but the Cougars were unable to hold off the Hornets.
Wilson pulled even at 22-22 with five straight points and grabbed the lead 24-23 on an ace by Molly Ballew. The teams traded service errors before a kill by Cason provided the winning point in Wilson' 26-24 second set win.
Draft used a 6-0 spurt in the third set to open up a nine-point lead and this time the Cougars held off the Hornets. Kills by Johnson and Amelia Bartley and two service aces by McKenzie Tillman had the Cougars ahead by a 17-0 margin.
Wilson closed to within 24-22 on two kills by Sykes but a service error provided the final point for the Cougars in the 25-22 win.
The Hornets rebounded to control the fourth set and close out the match.
After Draft scored the first two points, Wilson took the lead for good as a kill by Cason and an ace by Hope Maddox sparked a 4-0 run, making the score 4-2.
The Hornets gradually expanded the margin, leading 19-12 before the Cougars added two points to close to with 19-14.
A kill by Ciarra Cannon put Wilson up 20-14 and returned serve to the Hornets. Two service aces by Cannon and a pair of Draft errors, provided Wilson with match point. Cason put down the kill with Ballew providing the assist as Wilson closed out the fourth set and the match 25-14.
Sykes paced the Hornets with 14 kills and Cason added 12. Laynie Major led Wilson in digs with 13, followed by Sykes and Cason with 11 each. Cason also had two blocks, five aces and 15 assists. Ballew finished with 10 assists.
Stuarts Draft won the junior varsity match, holding off the Hornets 19-17 in the decisive third set.