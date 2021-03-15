Wilson Memorial volleyball team downs Stuarts Draft

Eight straight points, highlighted by two Sykes' kills closed the gap to 14-12. A kill by May and two aces by Berry helped push the Draft lead to 19-12, but the Cougars were unable to hold off the Hornets.

Wilson pulled even at 22-22 with five straight points and grabbed the lead 24-23 on an ace by Molly Ballew. The teams traded service errors before a kill by Cason provided the winning point in Wilson' 26-24 second set win.

Draft used a 6-0 spurt in the third set to open up a nine-point lead and this time the Cougars held off the Hornets. Kills by Johnson and Amelia Bartley and two service aces by McKenzie Tillman had the Cougars ahead by a 17-0 margin.

Wilson closed to within 24-22 on two kills by Sykes but a service error provided the final point for the Cougars in the 25-22 win.

The Hornets rebounded to control the fourth set and close out the match.

After Draft scored the first two points, Wilson took the lead for good as a kill by Cason and an ace by Hope Maddox sparked a 4-0 run, making the score 4-2.

The Hornets gradually expanded the margin, leading 19-12 before the Cougars added two points to close to with 19-14.