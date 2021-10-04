 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson Memorial volleyball team falls short against Spotswood
0 comments

Wilson Memorial volleyball team falls short against Spotswood

{{featured_button_text}}

PENN LAIRD — Wilson Memorial’s rally from a two-set deficit came up just short Monday night as the Spotswood Trailblazers escaped the Green Hornets 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 15-7 in nondistrict volleyball.

Spotswood, which extended its winning streak to eight straight, completed the regular-season sweep of the Hornets.

Wilson had its three-match win streak snapped in its last nondistrict encounter. The Hornets’ last setback was the sweep at home by the Blazers.

Allyson Sykes had six aces and 29 digs for the Hornets, while Molly Ballew tallied 34 assists and 18 digs. Brooke Cason registered 13 kills and eight digs, and Annie Dunford also had 13 kills and nine digs.

Wilson (8-5) returns to its Shenandoah District schedule for the rest of the regular season starting Tuesday at home against Waynesboro. The Hornets cap a busy week at home again Thursday with a visit from Buffalo Gap.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert