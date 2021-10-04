Wilson Memorial volleyball team falls short against Spotswood

PENN LAIRD — Wilson Memorial’s rally from a two-set deficit came up just short Monday night as the Spotswood Trailblazers escaped the Green Hornets 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 15-7 in nondistrict volleyball.

Spotswood, which extended its winning streak to eight straight, completed the regular-season sweep of the Hornets.

Wilson had its three-match win streak snapped in its last nondistrict encounter. The Hornets’ last setback was the sweep at home by the Blazers.

Allyson Sykes had six aces and 29 digs for the Hornets, while Molly Ballew tallied 34 assists and 18 digs. Brooke Cason registered 13 kills and eight digs, and Annie Dunford also had 13 kills and nine digs.

Wilson (8-5) returns to its Shenandoah District schedule for the rest of the regular season starting Tuesday at home against Waynesboro. The Hornets cap a busy week at home again Thursday with a visit from Buffalo Gap.

