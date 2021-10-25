Wilson Memorial volleyball team notches win over Stuarts Draft

“We talk before every match about coming out strong, and we really didn’t do that tonight,” she said. “We can’t be having slow starts and lulls during sets when the postseason begins. We came out flat, which I contribute to no school today, playing on a Monday and Senior Night. I have a love-hate relationship with all three of them, especially when they all come together at once.”

The Hornets got off to slow starts in all three sets before finally finding their groove.

With the score 2-2 in the opening set, Wilson went on an 8-0 run to seize control. Draft helped the Hornets along with seven service errors, the last one coming on set point.

The Cougars, whose only district wins this season have come against Waynesboro on back-to-back nights, surged to a 10-5 advantage in the second set behind a pair of kills each from Isebelle Hosey and Maya Veselinovic along with consecutive aces by Amelia Bartley.

Then the roof caved in on Draft as the Hornets scored the next 10 points to take the lead for good at 15-10. Brooke Cason powered the blitz with five kills, including three straight, and Allison Sykes served up two aces.