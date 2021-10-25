Wilson Memorial volleyball team notches win over Stuarts Draft

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial overcame a few rough patches, but the Green Hornets were still able to celebrate Senior Night on Monday with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 sweep of the Stuarts Draft Cougars in Shenandoah District volleyball.
The Green Hornets bounced back from a four-set loss at Riverheads on Thursday, while the Cougars have now dropped four straight with the start of the postseason just a week away.
Wilson (12-7, 8-3) came into the final week of the regular season No. 6 in the Region 3C power ratings. If the current rankings hold form, which is expected, the Hornets will begin postseason play Nov. 2 with a quarterfinal showdown at county rival and district unbeaten Fort Defiance, which is ranked No. 3.
“We wanted to take care of business and maintain our No. 6 spot,” Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said.
Stuarts Draft (6-12, 2-9), despite its struggles throughout the latter part of the season when district play started, will make the Region 2B tournament as the No. 8 seed and travel to top-seeded Central Woodstock for a quarterfinal match 6:30 p.m. Monday. The Cougars made the postseason mix after the region’s athletic directors recently did a 180 on their decision to take only six teams to the playoffs and reinstated the original eight-team field of past years.
Although the Hornets took care of their business with the victory, Grove wasn’t exactly jumping for joy.
“We talk before every match about coming out strong, and we really didn’t do that tonight,” she said. “We can’t be having slow starts and lulls during sets when the postseason begins. We came out flat, which I contribute to no school today, playing on a Monday and Senior Night. I have a love-hate relationship with all three of them, especially when they all come together at once.”
The Hornets got off to slow starts in all three sets before finally finding their groove.
With the score 2-2 in the opening set, Wilson went on an 8-0 run to seize control. Draft helped the Hornets along with seven service errors, the last one coming on set point.
The Cougars, whose only district wins this season have come against Waynesboro on back-to-back nights, surged to a 10-5 advantage in the second set behind a pair of kills each from Isebelle Hosey and Maya Veselinovic along with consecutive aces by Amelia Bartley.
Then the roof caved in on Draft as the Hornets scored the next 10 points to take the lead for good at 15-10. Brooke Cason powered the blitz with five kills, including three straight, and Allison Sykes served up two aces.
The Cougars, who other than the Waynesboro wins have been swept in all their other district encounters, managed to slice the deficit to 20-18 before Wilson scored five of the final seven points. Serving woes again hurt Draft as two of the Hornets’ last three points, including another set winner, came on serves into the net.
The third set followed the same pattern as the second with the scrappy Cougars battling to a 13-12 lead before Wilson came alive with a 5-0 spurt. Then the Hornets scored the last eight points, the first six coming off Cason’s four kills and two from Annie Dunford.
Cason finished her Senior Night performance with 14 kills and nine digs, while fellow seniors Molly Ballew doled out 26 assists and Ciarra Minor contributed seven kills and two blocks. Sykes had 35 digs and four aces.
Wilson finishes out the regular season Wednesday at winless Waynesboro. Stuarts Draft wraps up its district schedule the same night at Riverheads before traveling Thursday to Harrisonburg in closing out the regular season.