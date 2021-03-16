Wilson Memorial volleyball team overpowers Buffalo Gap

Unfortunately the Bison, who lost their third straight after a season-opening win over Alleghany County, spent most of the match being their own worst enemy with a boatload of unforced hitting and passing mistakes.

“We beat ourselves up,” Fitzgerald said. “Wilson is a good team, but should have hung in there better. We have the ingredients to be a good team, and I know I got to have patience for all of the pieces of the puzzle to come together.”

Fitzgerald said the lack of communication was the biggest trouble spot.

“We have to learn to communicate,” she said. “Wilson was out there talking, and we just weren’t doing any talking.”

On the other side, Grove liked the way her team was talking and performing.

“We played more as a team tonight than Monday, and the communication is starting to get better,” she said. “Maybe four games this week isn’t so horrible as it will get us in a groove.”

Wilson (3-0, 2-0) trailed early in the first set 7-5 before the errors started mounting for the Bison. Hope Maddox’s ace doubled the score at 20-10 before Gap sliced the deficit in half. The Hornets finished the set on a 4-1 run with the winning point coming on a net violation.