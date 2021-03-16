Wilson Memorial volleyball team overpowers Buffalo Gap

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial recorded its second sweep of the season Tuesday night as the Green Hornets handled the error-prone Buffalo Gap Bison 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 in Shenandoah District volleyball.
Wilson needed the short work with what it is facing this week.
The Hornets are halfway through a brutal week where they are playing four matches in five nights. The hectic schedule was caused by the team being forced to go on a health and safety pause last week, forcing the postponement of two matches, which are being made up this week. Wilson started the stretch off Monday with a four-set win over Stuarts Draft.
After a day off Wednesday, the Hornets are home Thursday and Friday for visits from Staunton and Riverheads, respectively.
“I don’t recall ever having four matches in one week,” Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said. “But this isn’t any ordinary season.”
The match was a homecoming for first-year Bison head coach Jessi Figtzgerald, who starred on the volleyball court for the Hornets until her graduation in 2012 and was Grove’s assistant from 2015-19.
“It was a weird but good feeling,” said Fitzgerald of coming home wearing black and gold instead of forest green and Vegas gold. “I got to see a lot of the girls that helped me get into the position that I am in today.”
Unfortunately the Bison, who lost their third straight after a season-opening win over Alleghany County, spent most of the match being their own worst enemy with a boatload of unforced hitting and passing mistakes.
“We beat ourselves up,” Fitzgerald said. “Wilson is a good team, but should have hung in there better. We have the ingredients to be a good team, and I know I got to have patience for all of the pieces of the puzzle to come together.”
Fitzgerald said the lack of communication was the biggest trouble spot.
“We have to learn to communicate,” she said. “Wilson was out there talking, and we just weren’t doing any talking.”
On the other side, Grove liked the way her team was talking and performing.
“We played more as a team tonight than Monday, and the communication is starting to get better,” she said. “Maybe four games this week isn’t so horrible as it will get us in a groove.”
Wilson (3-0, 2-0) trailed early in the first set 7-5 before the errors started mounting for the Bison. Hope Maddox’s ace doubled the score at 20-10 before Gap sliced the deficit in half. The Hornets finished the set on a 4-1 run with the winning point coming on a net violation.
The Hornets spotted Gap (1-3, 0-3) the first four points of the second set until an 8-0 surge doubled the margin at 12-6. Seven of those eight points came via Bison mistakes.
Back-to-back kills by the Bison’s Amaya Lucas and Katherine Alger sliced the deficit to 19-16. Wilson scored six of the next seven points, the last one on a kill by Ciarra Minor to seal the set.
Wilson had control of the third set from the start, and Brooke Cason’s kill clinched the sweep. Cason finished the match with 10 kills and 11 assists.
“This was only our third match, and I am still trying to find my rotation,” Grove said. “I used a different lineup in all four sets against Draft. It’s tough trying to find the right lineup in practice. You need to be in game situations to see who is working the best together.
“It is going to be a tough week, so hopefully we bounce back fast. Our practices are intense that should have us in a good shape,” the Wilson coach said.
Allison Sites had seven kills and 12 digs for the Hornets, while Laynie Major recorded 11 digs.
For the Bison, Natalie Robertson had 12 digs, Taylor Via 11 and Ellee Knight six. Alger pounded five kills.
The Bison are back on the court Thursday for a home match against Riverheads.