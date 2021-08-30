Wilson Memorial volleyball team pick up first win of the season

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial notched its first win of the young volleyball season Monday night as the Green Hornets dominated the Alleghany County Mountaineers 25-17, 25-10, 25-10 in a nondistrict match.
The Hornets had lost their first two matches of the season in five sets.
Allison Sykes led the Hornets with 19 digs, Brooke Cason pounded nine kills. Molly Ballew had 20 assists.
Wilson (1-2) is off until Sept. 7 when it hosts Monticello.
The Hornet jayvees lost in three sets.
