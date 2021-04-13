Wilson Memorial volleyball team's season ends with loss to Rockbridge County in Region 3C quarterfinals

LEXINGTON — The Wilson Memorial High School volleyball accomplished something that Rockbridge County hadn't experienced all season. The Hornets handed the Wildcats a loss in the second set of Tuesday's match, but it wasn't enough as the 'Cats dominated the rest of the Region 3C first-round matchup.
Winning 25-13, 16-25, 25-12, 25-13, Rockbridge County advanced to the regional semifinal while the Hornets ended what was an eventful season.
The Wildcats, who remained undefeated on the season, cruised to an easy first set win, storming out to a commanding 17-4 start over the stunned Hornets.
The second set was a complete reversal as Wilson took the upper hand and shut down the vaunted Rockbridge attack with inspired defense and timely hitting.
The Hornets broke out from a 6-6 tie, running off eight consecutive points, highlighted by a kill by Anastasia Dunford, a push point by Brooke Cason and two more kills by Cason.
"That's the way we should have played all season," said Wilson Memorial head coach Lauren Grove.
After a brief Rockbridge rally, the fired-up Hornets ran off six more points in a row, keyed by a kill from Ciarra Minor, a kill by Allison Sykes and a block by Minor to go up 21-10.
From there, the Hornets held off the Wildcats to tie up the match at a set apiece.
Temporarily stalled, the Wildcats came out with a vengeance in sets three and four, fueled by dominant net play from JMU-bound senior Jaydyn Clemmer and freshman Maddie Dahl.
After storming out to a huge lead in set three, a block by Dahl gave the 'Cats an insurmountable 17-5 lead.
On set point, Dahl came through again with a kill.
Wilson, hanging to a fleeting hope, led early in set four (3-2) on another block by Minor.
But Clemmer broke a 3-3 tie with three straight kills and Rockbridge County was off and running to the four-set victory.
An impressive back row kill by Clemmer, followed by freshman Mary Vaught's kill and an ace serve by freshman McKenzie Burch ended Wilson's hopes of a comeback.
Junior Molly Ballew had 17 assists from her setter position and added 16 digs on defense. Sophomore Allison Sykes had five kills, while junior Minor scored three blocks.
"We were aggressive on defense and read the ball well," Grove said. "I'm proud of how we played."
Wilson came a long way this season, having had to quarantine twice for the virus and losing two matches from its schedule.
But the future is bright for the Green Hornets as they graduated just one senior; Sarah Johnson.