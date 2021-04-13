Wilson Memorial volleyball team's season ends with loss to Rockbridge County in Region 3C quarterfinals

LEXINGTON — The Wilson Memorial High School volleyball accomplished something that Rockbridge County hadn't experienced all season. The Hornets handed the Wildcats a loss in the second set of Tuesday's match, but it wasn't enough as the 'Cats dominated the rest of the Region 3C first-round matchup.

Winning 25-13, 16-25, 25-12, 25-13, Rockbridge County advanced to the regional semifinal while the Hornets ended what was an eventful season.

The Wildcats, who remained undefeated on the season, cruised to an easy first set win, storming out to a commanding 17-4 start over the stunned Hornets.

The second set was a complete reversal as Wilson took the upper hand and shut down the vaunted Rockbridge attack with inspired defense and timely hitting.

The Hornets broke out from a 6-6 tie, running off eight consecutive points, highlighted by a kill by Anastasia Dunford, a push point by Brooke Cason and two more kills by Cason.

"That's the way we should have played all season," said Wilson Memorial head coach Lauren Grove.

After a brief Rockbridge rally, the fired-up Hornets ran off six more points in a row, keyed by a kill from Ciarra Minor, a kill by Allison Sykes and a block by Minor to go up 21-10.