Wilson Memorial volleyball teams sweeps Stuarts Draft

FISHERSVILLE – In need of a win after suffering four straight losses, the Wilson Memorial High School volleyball team came through with a sweep of neighboring Stuarts Draft at The Hive on Monday night in Shenandoah District action.

The Green Hornets came out strong, winning the first two sets by identical 25-17 scores and then hung on for a 27-25 win in the third set to post the match victory.

"We were able to work everyone in tonight," said WMHS head coach Lauren Grove. "That gives those girls some valuable experience. We have so many sophomores."

Wilson evened its overall record to 4-4 and moved to 3-4 in the Shenandoah District.

The Hornets came out swinging, running off the first five points of the match before the Cougars could get on the scoreboard.

Only a late rally by the Draft extended the set.

Junior Brooke Cason came through with a spike on set point to push the Hornets on.

The second set was similar to the first with Stuarts Draft rallying back after trailing 21-11.

The Cougars ran off the next five points, all on Wilson miscues.

But kills by Anastasia Dunford and Cason preserved the set.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}