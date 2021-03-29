Wilson Memorial volleyball teams sweeps Stuarts Draft

FISHERSVILLE – In need of a win after suffering four straight losses, the Wilson Memorial High School volleyball team came through with a sweep of neighboring Stuarts Draft at The Hive on Monday night in Shenandoah District action.
The Green Hornets came out strong, winning the first two sets by identical 25-17 scores and then hung on for a 27-25 win in the third set to post the match victory.
"We were able to work everyone in tonight," said WMHS head coach Lauren Grove. "That gives those girls some valuable experience. We have so many sophomores."
Wilson evened its overall record to 4-4 and moved to 3-4 in the Shenandoah District.
The Hornets came out swinging, running off the first five points of the match before the Cougars could get on the scoreboard.
Only a late rally by the Draft extended the set.
Junior Brooke Cason came through with a spike on set point to push the Hornets on.
The second set was similar to the first with Stuarts Draft rallying back after trailing 21-11.
The Cougars ran off the next five points, all on Wilson miscues.
But kills by Anastasia Dunford and Cason preserved the set.
The third set featured most of the best action of the match as the Cougars pressed the issue, with many long points being contested.
Wilson, looking to close out the match went up 20-15, only to see the Draft rally back again.
A kill by sophomore Miranda Scotti and two ace serves from senior Kayleigh Johnson provided much needed momentum for the Cougars.
Stuarts Draft finally grabbed the lead at 23-22 on a Wilson miss, but Hornet freshman Elizabeth Cameron stopped the charge with a well-placed kill.
The Cougars actually had two set points, going ahead 25-24 on a Hadley May kill.
Wilson reversed the trend, winning the next point, setting up match point.
With Cason serving, Wilson sophomore Allison Sykes spiked down the line for the match-ending point.
"We picked it up in the third set," said SDHS head coach Kamron Johnson. "I wish we had played that way from the beginning, but we fought back."
For the Cougars, May led at the net with six kills with sophomore Amelia Bartley scoring five.
Cason led the Hornets attack with 10 kills, while junior Molly Ballew had 33 assists from her setter position and Sykes dug up 18 balls.
Wilson continues its busy schedule when they host Spotswood on Tuesday and a trip to Buffalo Gap on Wednesday and games with Staunton (away) and Fort Defiance (home) next week to close out the regular season.