Wilson Memorial's football season comes to an end with home loss to William Byrd

After the Wilson defense stopped the Terriers on the first possession of the second half, the Hornets again turned the ball over inside their 10 when Byrd's Hayden Lyle pounced on a fumble at the Hornets' 6-yard line. A penalty moved the ball back to the 20-yard line, but Hairston hit Dean with a 16-yard completion to the Wilson 4. On fourth-and-goal from the 2, Hairston connected with Tinsley for the 2-yard TD pass and Lancaster kicked the point after, making the score 27-6 iwth 8:19 left in the third period.

Wilson put together a good drive early in the final period. driving deep into Terriers' territory at the 25-yard line. A personal foul penalty pushed the ball back to the 40 and the Hornets fumbled on the next play with Byrd recovering on its own 42-yard line.

The Terriers used a 22-yard scramble by Hairston and a 17-yard pass from Hairston to Tinsley to move the ball to the Wilson 20. Shareef scored on a 14-yard run, making the score 33-6.

Wilson added its second TD on the ensuing possession when Ryan Mundie broke free for a 59-yard scoring run, cutting the deficit to 33-12.

Byrd recovered the onside kick and moved into the red zone at the Wilson 6 on a 25-yard pass play from Hairston to Hunter Harris. Shareef scored on a 6-yard run for the final 39-12 margin.