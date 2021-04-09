Wilson Memorial's football season comes to an end with home loss to William Byrd

FISHERSVILLE — Penalties and turnovers plagued the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets in their 39-12 loss Friday evening to William Byrd in their final game of the 2021 spring football season.
"That's a good football team we played and you can't fumble the ball seven times and have the type penalties we had tonight and beat a good team," said Wilson head coach Dew Bugden. "We moved the football all night, but the penalties we had were crucial. They seemed to come at the most inopportune times."
The game started out well for the home team as they received the opening kickoff and drove 59 yards in 12 plays to take the lead. The Hornets kept the ball on the ground with Skyler Whiting, Derek Wakefield and Noah Campbell sharing the workload. Whiting capped the drive with a 7-yard scoring run, giving Wilson a 6-0 lead. The extra point kick was blocked.
The Terriers got on the scoreboard on the second play of the second quarter. Quarterback Israel Hairston connected with Ethan Tinsley on a 72-yard TD pass, the first of three TD passes on the night for Hairston. Bricen Lancaster added the PAT to put the visitors on top 7-6.
Hairston went to the air again on Byrd's next drive, this time hitting Tyler Dean with a 29-yard scoring strike. The extra point was blocked, but the Terriers led 13-6 with 6:35 left in the first half.
Wilson then fumbled the ball away on their next possession with William Byrd covering the loose ball at the Wilson 5-yard line. El'Amin Shareef bulled over from 1 yard out, his first of three rushing TDs, and Lancaster added the PAT for a 20-6 lead late in the first half.
After the Wilson defense stopped the Terriers on the first possession of the second half, the Hornets again turned the ball over inside their 10 when Byrd's Hayden Lyle pounced on a fumble at the Hornets' 6-yard line. A penalty moved the ball back to the 20-yard line, but Hairston hit Dean with a 16-yard completion to the Wilson 4. On fourth-and-goal from the 2, Hairston connected with Tinsley for the 2-yard TD pass and Lancaster kicked the point after, making the score 27-6 iwth 8:19 left in the third period.
Wilson put together a good drive early in the final period. driving deep into Terriers' territory at the 25-yard line. A personal foul penalty pushed the ball back to the 40 and the Hornets fumbled on the next play with Byrd recovering on its own 42-yard line.
The Terriers used a 22-yard scramble by Hairston and a 17-yard pass from Hairston to Tinsley to move the ball to the Wilson 20. Shareef scored on a 14-yard run, making the score 33-6.
Wilson added its second TD on the ensuing possession when Ryan Mundie broke free for a 59-yard scoring run, cutting the deficit to 33-12.
Byrd recovered the onside kick and moved into the red zone at the Wilson 6 on a 25-yard pass play from Hairston to Hunter Harris. Shareef scored on a 6-yard run for the final 39-12 margin.
"I'm really proud of what this team accomplished," Bugden said. "A 4-3 record is probably better then a lot of people expected, but we're not going to be complacent. We're building something pretty cool here. We had a lot of young guys playing out there tonight. Now, we've got to get into that building right there and get to work in the weight room. That's where we need to put in the work to keep getting better."
William Byrd also finished the season with a 4-3 record. The Terriers are coached by former Broadway head coach Brad Lutz.
WILLIAM BYRD 39, WILSON MEMORIAL 12
WILLIAM BYRD 0 20 7 12 — 39
WILSON MEMORIAL 6 0 0 6 — 12
First Quarter
Wilson - Whiting 7 run (kick blocked)
Second Quarter
WB - Tinsley 72 pass from Hairston (Lancaster kick)
WB - Dean 29 pass from Hairston (kick blocked)
WB - Shareef 1 run (Lancaster kick)
Third Quarter
WB - Tinsley 9 pass from Hairston (Lancaster kick)
Fourth Quarter
WB - Shareef 14 run (pass failed)
Wil - Mundie 59 run (run failed)
WB - Shareef 6 run (kick blocked)