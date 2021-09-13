 Skip to main content
Wilson volleyball extends win streak; sweeps Turner Ashby
Wilson volleyball extends win streak; sweeps Turner Ashby

BRIDGEWATER — Wilson Memorial extended its winning streak to four Monday night after the Green Hornets swept away the Turner Ashby Knights 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 in nondistrict volleyball.

The victory avenged a season-opening loss at home to the Knights when TA won in five sets. Wilson has now gotten revenge for both of its losses to begin the season, the other coming against Monticello, which was also a sweep after falling in five to the Mustangs.

Against the Knights, Allison Sykes had 27 digs for the Hornets, while Brooke Cason and Cierra Cannon each ripped seven kills. Cierra Minor added four stuff blocks and three block assists.

Wilson (4-2) begins its Shenandoah District schedule 6 p.m. Tuesday in a varsity-only clash at Buffalo Gap.

