With most teams sidelined, Eagles fall to Sledgehammers in rain-shortened opener

STAUNTON — In the face of sports leagues around the country canceling seasons, two high school football programs enjoyed a scrappy game Saturday on the field behind the Staunton Moose Lodge until a thunderstorm ended the game prematurely.
The Advancing Christ Through Sports (ACTS) Eagles opened their 2020 season against AHOP Christian Academy out of Charlotte, North Carolina, but the Sledgehammers proved to be too much as they controlled the game until Mother Nature forced the referees to call the game near the end of the third quarter with the visitors recorded a 14-0 shutout.
ACTS, which is in its second year of existence after finishing with a 3-4 record in its inaugural season, received the opening kickoff, but were quickly forced to punt. The Eagles’ lack of offensive rhythm on the drive persisted throughout the rest of the game as the Sledgehammers’ defensive line pressured the home team all day.
“They did a great job of setting up their defensive front to stop us, and we weren’t sharp coming out,” said ACTS head coach Bill Shirley, who was the head coach at Buffalo Gap from 1990-98.
The Eagles caught a break when AHOP running back Joshua Scott’s 22-yard run on its first play was called back because of holding, but the Sledgehammers quickly answered with a 60-yard pass from Nick Carrick to wide receiver Deaven Hawkins. A couple of plays later, Carrick connected with Hawkins again for a 30-yard scoring strike. The Sledgehammers successfully converted a two-point conversion for an early 8-0 advantage.
ACTS senior running back Jack Cullum started the next possession with an explosive 25-yard run, but the Eagles’ passing woes stalled the drive out once again.
Shirley cited a lack of normal preparation as a key factor in the team’s shortcoming.
“I liked the effort, but not the execution,” Shirley said. “Considering the fact that we didn’t have any earlier games or a scrimmage, it’s understandable, but I think we did OK.”
In the second quarter, AHOP replaced Carrick with Samein Burwell. The Eagles pressured Burwell, but he repeatedly escaped pursuing defenders, racking up big plays as the Sledgehammers charged down the field. The drive culminated in Burwell scrambling to his right and finding Javion Hart, who laid out for a diving 10-yard catch in the corner of the end zone.
“We were going to start sending guys off the edge to try to prevent the scrambling,” Shirley said. “But we ran out of time before the game got shortened.”
Near the end of the second quarter, the Eagles’ Vlad Perdew ripped off a 50-yard run before being hauled down at the 1. ACTS failed to capitalize on the golden opportunity as time ran out in the half.
Shirley acknowledged faults on both sides of the ball, but said he felt good about how his defensive line played during the game.
“They [AHOP] were blocking us pretty good, and they had a couple of backs who kept getting away,” Shirley said. “But we made a lot of good plays on defense, too. We had plenty of negative yardage plays.”
After a lengthy weather delay during halftime, both teams struggled through the third quarter. AHOP turned the ball over on downs in scoring territory and the Eagles fumbled the ball away.
With one minute left in the quarter, thunder overhead caused the referees to end the game.
The Eagles look to learn from this game and improve before they face Beacon Hill Homeschool out of Richmond next Saturday back at the Staunton Moose Lodge field for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!