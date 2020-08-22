With most teams sidelined, Eagles fall to Sledgehammers in rain-shortened opener

ACTS senior running back Jack Cullum started the next possession with an explosive 25-yard run, but the Eagles’ passing woes stalled the drive out once again.

Shirley cited a lack of normal preparation as a key factor in the team’s shortcoming.

“I liked the effort, but not the execution,” Shirley said. “Considering the fact that we didn’t have any earlier games or a scrimmage, it’s understandable, but I think we did OK.”

In the second quarter, AHOP replaced Carrick with Samein Burwell. The Eagles pressured Burwell, but he repeatedly escaped pursuing defenders, racking up big plays as the Sledgehammers charged down the field. The drive culminated in Burwell scrambling to his right and finding Javion Hart, who laid out for a diving 10-yard catch in the corner of the end zone.

“We were going to start sending guys off the edge to try to prevent the scrambling,” Shirley said. “But we ran out of time before the game got shortened.”

Near the end of the second quarter, the Eagles’ Vlad Perdew ripped off a 50-yard run before being hauled down at the 1. ACTS failed to capitalize on the golden opportunity as time ran out in the half.