Witt, Miller spark monster fourth-quarter rally for Staunton girls basketball team

STUARTS DRAFT — Staunton’s Emma Witt poured in 33 points, the vast majority coming during a monster fourth quarter, and Kellsye Miller’s two free throws with 4.4 seconds left completed a stunning rally Friday night, as the Storm shocked the Stuarts Draft Cougars 47-45 in Shenandoah District girls basketball.
The Storm trailed 43-30 heading into the fourth quarter after being down by 17 in the third period, but unleashed a 17-point period on the Cougars, while holding the home team to only two points.
Staunton head coach Eric Payne had high praise for Witt’s impact on the team and how she has grown as a leader.
“She’s our motor,” he said. “She puts us on her back. I told her ‘everyone is keying in on you, so you got to find [the] open person. When you start dribbling everyone sucks in on you.’ I think she did a great job down the stretch run involving other players. She’s trying to be a leader and she is. I’m very blessed to have her.”
The night looked loss for the Storm with a 13-point deficit facing them with one period to play, but instead found fourth-quarter magic that had eluded them in Wednesday’s 53-50 loss to Fort Defiance.
The magic started right away as the junior Witt had a stickback, sparking a personal 9-0 spurt, which also featured back-to-back layups after steals.
Staunton’s fourth-quarter defense frazzled the young Cougars throughout the period.
Draft head coach James Carter pointed to crucial mistakes that led to their collapse.
“Well, turning the ball over three times up top didn’t help any,” he said. “That gave them four fastbreak points, and we just didn’t shoot well.”
Witt’s 3-pointer from the corner cut the lead to one with just under 2:30 minutes. She later added a free throw, tying the game at 45 with 1:30 on the clock.
Draft had several opportunities to win in the last minute before Miller’s clutch, game-winning free throws.
The Cougars had a great look to send the game into overtime, but it fell just short.
Payne brought up the word ‘discipline’ again in how they focused their approach toward discipline throughout practice, leading to this game-winning, fourth-quarter performance.
“Remember when I said that we didn’t have that much discipline,” said Payne, referring to Wednesday’s bad loss when the Storm blew a big lead. “I talked to them about that the other day. Our practice really consisted of conditioning. They worked hard coming in. So to gut this out and do better ball management [was huge]. [Also] stepping up to the charity stripe and hitting your free throws, those were big shots from Kellsye Miller.”
With the game tied at 9-all in the first quarter, the Cougars scored the last five points for a 14-9 lead.
Draft extended its margin to double-digit on Sarah Taylor’s triple with 40 seconds left in the half. The Cougars settled for a 29-20 advantage as the break.
Draft executed its game plan almost flawlessly on both ends of the floor throughout the third period as the Cougars extended the margin lead to 17 after a 3-pointer by freshman guard Allie Brooks.
Smith led the Cougars with 10 points, while senior guard Madi Armentrout also chipped in nine points.
The Storm (3-6, 2-6) travels Tuesday to first-place Wilson Memorial, while the Cougars (2-7, 1-7) host Fort Defiance the same night.
STAUNTON 47, STUARTS DRAFT 45
STAUNTON (47) — Shuey 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 2-2 4, Dunson 1 0-0 2, Witt 11 9-12 33, Williams 1 4-6 6, Robinson, Swanson, Johnson, TOTALS 15 15-20 47.
STUARTS DRAFT (45) — Taylor 2 0-0 5, Brooks 2 0-0 5, Armentrout 4 0-0 9, Smith 5 0-0 10, Wood 3 0-0 6, May 2 3-3 7, Bartley 1 1-1 3, Chappell, Baska, Edwards, Mikolay, TOTALS 19 4-4 45.
STAUNTON 9 11 10 17 — 47
STUARTS DRAFT 14 15 14 2 — 45