Witt, Miller spark monster fourth-quarter rally for Staunton girls basketball team

Staunton’s fourth-quarter defense frazzled the young Cougars throughout the period.

Draft head coach James Carter pointed to crucial mistakes that led to their collapse.

“Well, turning the ball over three times up top didn’t help any,” he said. “That gave them four fastbreak points, and we just didn’t shoot well.”

Witt’s 3-pointer from the corner cut the lead to one with just under 2:30 minutes. She later added a free throw, tying the game at 45 with 1:30 on the clock.

Draft had several opportunities to win in the last minute before Miller’s clutch, game-winning free throws.

The Cougars had a great look to send the game into overtime, but it fell just short.

Payne brought up the word ‘discipline’ again in how they focused their approach toward discipline throughout practice, leading to this game-winning, fourth-quarter performance.