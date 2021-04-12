 Skip to main content
Wyatt shoots 72 to propel Staunton to Region 2B golf championship
Prep golf

Wyatt shoots 72 to propel Staunton to Region 2B golf championship

HARRISONBURG — Staunton senior Mason Wyatt fired an even-par 72 Monday over the Spotswood Country Club course, sparking the Storm to the Region 2B golf championship and a berth in the Class 2 state tournament.

Wyatt’s sizzling round, which was 13 strokes clear of his nearest competitor, carried the Storm to a winning team score of 352, which was eight shot better than Madison County. Buffalo Gap finished third at 366, followed by East Rockingham’s 368. Only Staunton, competing at the Class 2 level for the final time before moving up to Class 3 in the fall, qualified for state play.

After Wyatt, the rest of the Storm counters included a trio of sophomores in Harrison Wallace’s 91, John Elam’s 93 and Ben Cason’s 96.

Buffalo Gap’s Noah Canterbury, who has signed a baseball scholarship to Old Dominion, earned one of the three individual state bids up for grabs by shooting an 85, which was the second-best score of the round after Wyatt’s.

The rest of the Bison counters were Xander Thompson’s 92, Elijah Trumbo’s 94 and Micah Canterbury’s 95.

The Class 2 tournament is scheduled for next Monday on the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech.

