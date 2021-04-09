Zac Smiley leads Riverheads past Altavista in Region 1B football semifinals

Casto likes to button up his team for the playoffs instead of expanding the playbook.

“We do less in the playoffs,” he said. “We go back to the basics. We aren’t going to be doing anything fancy this time of the season.

“We had a great week of practice. This is the kind of game you want to get through without any injuries, and I think we came out clean. Everyone got to play and they all contributed in some way,” he said.

The last time the two teams met in the playoffs came in 2018 when the first-round game was moved to Western Albemarle High School because of poor field conditions at Riverheads following an ice storm. The Gladiators also crushed the Colonels in that outing to the tune of 65-7.

One week after a thrilling 10-7 overtime victory against Stuarts Draft last week, the Gladiators were back to being as dominate as ever. Altavista didn’t record its first tackle until the second quarter as Riverheads visited the end zone on four straight one-play possessions in the opening period. All told, the Gladiators had six one-play scores in the game and one two-play possession.

“I think that is pretty good offensive efficiency,” Casto said.