Zac Smiley leads Riverheads past Altavista in Region 1B football semifinals

GREENVILLE — Zac Smiley’s night of work may have been short, but it was historic.
Riverheads’ senior running back shattered the school career rushing record on his first carry, which also added to his career touchdown record, and the Gladiators barely broke a good sweat by trouncing the overmatched Altavista Colonels 58-13 in the Region 1B football semifinals Friday night.
Smiley entered the playoff game 23 yards shy of breaking Logan Moore’s mark of 5,358 yards. He erased that mark on his first carry by ripping off a 35-yard score, which put the Gladiators ahead 16-0 less than three minutes into the game. For good measure, he went 30 yards for another touchdown on his next rushing attempt.
Smiley only had three touches in the game for 73 yards before retiring to the sideline to become a spectator early in the second quarter with the Gladiators ahead 44-0.
“Logan Moore is a great person who was an outstanding representative for our school,” Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said. “We had a lot of success when Logan was here. There is no better kid to break the record than Zac. It is just fitting he is the one to do it. Zac is a total team player. A lot of people have contributed to his success, and he is the first one to praise others for his success. He doesn’t like talking about himself.”
Smiley once again was just a small piece in the larger picture for another dominating postseason rout. Riverheads’ future was on full display as freshman David Austin, playing in his first varsity game, collected 70 yards on five carries, including a 42-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Junior Noah Smiley’s only rush was a 64-yard score, while sophomore Cody Cash rushed for 51 yards on two carries. Altogether the Gladiators had 14 players rush for 391 yards.
Casto likes to button up his team for the playoffs instead of expanding the playbook.
“We do less in the playoffs,” he said. “We go back to the basics. We aren’t going to be doing anything fancy this time of the season.
“We had a great week of practice. This is the kind of game you want to get through without any injuries, and I think we came out clean. Everyone got to play and they all contributed in some way,” he said.
The last time the two teams met in the playoffs came in 2018 when the first-round game was moved to Western Albemarle High School because of poor field conditions at Riverheads following an ice storm. The Gladiators also crushed the Colonels in that outing to the tune of 65-7.
One week after a thrilling 10-7 overtime victory against Stuarts Draft last week, the Gladiators were back to being as dominate as ever. Altavista didn’t record its first tackle until the second quarter as Riverheads visited the end zone on four straight one-play possessions in the opening period. All told, the Gladiators had six one-play scores in the game and one two-play possession.
“I think that is pretty good offensive efficiency,” Casto said.
Riverheads, which will play Altavista in a home-and-home regular-season series in the fall and in 2022, had a 7-0 lead 15 seconds into the quick blowout when Aiden Miller took the opening kickoff, hit the left sideline before cutting back across the field near the 50 on his went to an 86-yard touchdown.
“That set the tone,” Casto said. “The kids were really ready to play. They had something to prove.”
On Altavista’s first series, a low snap squirted through the punter’s legs and he had to fall on the ball in the end zone for a safety.
Smiley went to work on the first play following the free kick for his record-breaking 35-yard run for the touchdown. Then Smiley broke off a 30-yard TD on Riverheads’ second possession after an Altavista punt.
The Colonels’ misery mounted, fumbling the ensuing kickoff, which Miller recovered at the 30. Bennett Dunlap threw his only pass of the game on the first play as Landon Lightner hauled in the strike behind the defense for a 30-0 shellacking less than five minutes into the game.
Freshman Cayden Cash-Cook finished the 37-point, first-quarter blitz by going 32 yards after a 3-yard Altavista punt.
Cole Burton’s interception on the third play of the second quarter set the Gladiators up again. After the Colonels finally recorded their first tackle of the game, they didn’t tackle Noah Smiley during his 64-yard bolt on the next snap.
Altavista averted the shutout in the final seconds of the first half. On the first play after a missed field goal, speedy quarterback Jayllen Jones hit the left corner and was off for an 80-yard TD.
Burton quickly got those points back on the first snap of the second half after the Gladiators recovered the kickoff when the ball bounced off the leg of one of the up players. Burton hit the line on the fullback dive and was untouched for 45 yards.
Austin finished the scoring with his first varsity touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Riverheads (7-0) hosts Central Lunenburg for the Region 1B championship next Friday. Central Lunenburg advanced by crushing William Campbell, 62-32, after a long weather delay Friday night.
RIVERHEADS 58, ALTAVISTA 13
ALTAVISTA 0 6 0 7 — 13
RIVERHEADS 37 7 7 7 — 58
First Quarter
RIV — Miller 86 kickoff return (Robson kick)
RIV — Safety, bad punt snap downed in end zone
RIV — Z.Smiley 35 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Z.Smiley 30 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Lightner 30 pass from B.Dunlap (Robson kick)
RIV — Cook-Cash 32 run (Robson kick)
Second Quarter