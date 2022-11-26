State college football roundup: Richmond routs Davidson in FCS playoff opener

RICHMOND — Reece Udinski threw two touchdown passes, Milan Howard ran for two more and Richmond beat Davidson 41-0 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs.

Richmond (9-3), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, will face second-ranked Sacramento State in the second round.

Udinski was 28-of-31 passing for 246 yards. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Herres early in the second quarter, and his 30-yarder to Jerry Garcia Jr. about seven minutes later stretched the Spiders’ lead to 24-0.

Howard carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards. He broke one tackle, spun and then carried one defender into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was his second score on the day and his first multi-touchdown game.

New Mexico State 49, Liberty 14: LYNCHBURG — Diego Pavia passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more as New Mexico State handed Liberty its third straight loss.

The Aggies (5-6) have been on a roll, winning four of their last five games under first-year coach Jerry Kill and reaching five wins for just the second time since 2005.

Pavia was 16 of 21 in the air, throwing for 214 yards with touchdown passes to Jonathan Brady, Kordell David and Star Thomas. Pavia was the Aggies’ leading ground gainer with 125 yards on 20 carries. The Aggies rushed for 214 yards.

The Aggies rolled up 21 points in the second quarter on a 2-yard Pavia run and his TD passes of 39 yards to Thomas and 42 yards to David. Pavia’s 2-yard TD run and Jamoni Jones’ 42-yarder made it 42-7 in the third quarter.

Three quarterbacks combined for 207 yards passing, a TD and an interception for Liberty (8-4), which was outgained 428-315. The Flames, who had three straight wins over the Aggies, lost two fumbles and were sacked five times.

South Alabama 27, Old Dominion 20: MOBILE, Ala. — Carter Bradley threw three touchdown passes and South Alabama held Old Dominion scoreless in the second half to rally for its fifth-straight win.

Old Dominion’s Jason Henderson had 18 tackles, giving him 186 for the season, a total only exceeded by the 193 of Lawrence Flugence of Texas Tech in 2012 and the 191 of Luke Kuechly of Boston College a year earlier. Henderson had double-figure tackles in every game — with a high of 22 — except for getting just two last week before suffering an injury.

The Jaguars (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) trailed the Monarchs (3-9, 2-6) 20-13 at halftime as Hayden Wolff threw a pair of touchdown passes for Old Dominion.

Then Bradley engineered a pair of long touchdown drives with an interception, the only turnover of the game, between them.

After scoring on four of five possessions in the first half, Old Dominion only got the ball four times in the second, punting on the first three and giving up the ball on downs at the South Alabama 41 with 1:46 to play on the last.