The Crimora Players look to deliver big laughs in their latest comedy play

CRIMORA — “Make me laugh” is the motto of The Crimora Players.
This weekend, it’s their mission.
Their newest comedy play, “The Purrfect Crime,” opens Friday, November 19, at the Crimora Community Center at 6:30 p.m.
The doors will open an hour earlier at 5:30 p.m. and for $14, not only will attendees be treated to a full-length play, they’ll also be treated to a homemade meal.
Dinner will include a thick slice of ham, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, rolls, a dessert, and a beverage.
Alongside a fundraiser, the show is being played for local nine-year old Presley Kelso, who’s been battling leukemia since 2019. While she did just finish her last chemo treatment, Presley will need a hip replacement once she gets older due to the current state of her bone density from the chemotherapy.
For Crimora Players Cast Member Carla Coffey, while she loves performing with her friends, performing for deserving children like Presley is what her acting is all about.
“Sometimes the kids come, the ones that we’re doing the program for,” Coffey said. “When they come, you can see their faces shining and laughing. It just makes the whole show. It really does.”
Coffey also stressed that the troupe’s latest show will not just make the kids laugh, but is going to be enjoyable for the entire family.
“If we can’t put on a play for our parents or grandparents, we’re not going to put it on,” Coffey said. “There’s not going to be cussing in it. There’s not going to be any nudity or something off the wall, that type of thing.”
Irene Cash, one of the founding members of The Crimora Players, agreed with Coffey and stressed the troupe’s age-appropriate approach to their shows.
“We’re trying to keep it family-oriented so a family can afford to come,” Cash said.
Teresa Stewart, a Crimora Players cast member since 2000, also added that family-friendly shows additionally create a better atmosphere for local community theater. Often, it entices first-time viewers to become regular fans of the actors and come back for their next show, whenever it may be.
“People know that our plays are G-rated,” Stewart said. “They know they can feel comfortable bringing their children and they won’t have to explain things when they go home.”
As for “The Purrfect Crime,” Cash, Coffey and Stewart are all ecstatic for the show to premiere this weekend. According to Coffey, the show is about a cat that inherits $36 million and the hijinks that ensue.
“The family is not too happy about it, so it’s all [about] how the family is reacting to this cat and how they change,” Coffey said. “There’s a cat-napping in it.”
Coffey and Stewart play sisters Cecilia and Annie, or Serenity, as she’s sometimes called in the comedy when it suits her character, while Cash plays a phony pet psychic named Madame Zamboni, who alongside her handy assistant, Bubbles, may also be interested in the millions of dollars that the cat has inherited.
All three ladies said that folks in the audience should expect to laugh a lot during the show.
“That’s our main goal in this whole thing is laughs,” Coffey said. “The kids and people we do this for, there’s so much reality there … It's like they need a break. A comedy lightens things up, makes people feel comfortable. It keeps them coming back, I’ll tell you. I’d say about 90% of people [who] come back are patrons that have been here before.”
And aside from their characters, there will be plenty of others to laugh at for those in attendance, as well.
When asked if there’s a particular moment that the cast is excited for folks to see in the upcoming show, Stewart, Cash and Coffey simply had just one word: “Vince.”
“Vince Varley, he’s the detective,” Coffey said.
“A dumb detective,” Cash added.
“He makes the show,” Stewart said.
“I like Mama, too,” Coffey added. “Mama’s an old cantankerous woman. Nothing suits her. You can’t help her, she’s in a walker and she grouches about absolutely everything. The person we have is perfect for the part. She’s hilarious.”
After the play’s opening night on Friday, the show will run through the weekend, with a matinee performance on Sunday being the final act.
Stewart hopes that laughs fill the Crimora Community Center the whole way through.
“You hear the saying ‘laughter is the best medicine,’” Stewart said. “We’ve been told time and time again [that] it truly is. People leave and they’re, like, ‘That’s the best time I have had in a long time. I will definitely be back because I needed that dose of laughter.’”