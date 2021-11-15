The Crimora Players look to deliver big laughs in their latest comedy play

“The family is not too happy about it, so it’s all [about] how the family is reacting to this cat and how they change,” Coffey said. “There’s a cat-napping in it.”

Coffey and Stewart play sisters Cecilia and Annie, or Serenity, as she’s sometimes called in the comedy when it suits her character, while Cash plays a phony pet psychic named Madame Zamboni, who alongside her handy assistant, Bubbles, may also be interested in the millions of dollars that the cat has inherited.

All three ladies said that folks in the audience should expect to laugh a lot during the show.

“That’s our main goal in this whole thing is laughs,” Coffey said. “The kids and people we do this for, there’s so much reality there … It's like they need a break. A comedy lightens things up, makes people feel comfortable. It keeps them coming back, I’ll tell you. I’d say about 90% of people [who] come back are patrons that have been here before.”

And aside from their characters, there will be plenty of others to laugh at for those in attendance, as well.

When asked if there’s a particular moment that the cast is excited for folks to see in the upcoming show, Stewart, Cash and Coffey simply had just one word: “Vince.”