Three suspects sought in Fishersville car thefts

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to arrest a man in connection with the December thefts of vehicles and thefts from several Fishersville vehicles.

Two juveniles have been formally charged in the case and are awaiting court appearances.

The Sheriff’s Office has charged Raymaqua Nicholas, 20, of Charlottesville, with a felony count of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle. He is wanted by both the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Albemarle County Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of car thefts and thefts from cars in Fishersville in December. The Sheriff’s Office worked with the Albemarle Police Department and the Charlottesville Police Department to identify the three suspects.

Any person with information about the whereabouts of Nicholas should contact local law enforcement or the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 800-322-2017.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to arrest a man in connection with the December thefts of vehicles and thefts from several Fishersville vehicles.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.