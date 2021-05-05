Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County - ALMOST HOME 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, VA 22949 Phone: 434 263-7722 Email: pets@nelsonspca.org IMPORTANT!!!... View on PetFinder
Tipper
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“She was totally devoted to doing what she could to make people’s lives better," Del. John Avoli said. "That’s Anne Seaton in a nutshell."
- Updated
The Riverheads Gladiators' seniors finished their football careers in historic fashion.
- Updated
The entertainment value of Saturday's state Class 2 football championship was through the roof as Appomattox edged Stuarts Draft 48-41 to defend its title on Saturday at Cougar field.
- Updated
The crash remains under investigation.
Chesapeake man now facing aggravated manslaughter charge in drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton
- Updated
A Chesapeake man now faces an additional felony charge of aggravated manslaughter in a drunk driving accident that killed a Waynesboro woman.
- Updated
The Riverheads football dynasty sits alone in the annals of Virginia history after the Gladiators waltzed to their fifth consecutive Class 1 state championship Saturday.
- Updated
Despite some disagreement Wednesday night, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved the 2022 fiscal year budget with a 10-cent increase on personal property taxes.
It’s advertised as a “special place” where children and adults of all ages can “experience a different kind of vacation.” Perched in the mountains of Southwestern Virginia, A.R.E. Camp is where campers have been flocking to for decades to hike, swim, meditate, eat meals made from the organic vegetable garden, and sing around a campfire. It’s also where at least eight women say they were ...
- Updated
Ironically of the 12 teams playing for state championships Saturday across the six classifications, Stuarts Draft is the lone team with a blemish on its record.
- Updated
Galax vs. Riverheads has become appointment viewing when the state football playoffs roll around, especially on Championship Saturday.