Tully is a domestic shorthair male cat born on 10/30/21 in a colony.
Virginia taxpayers will likely see a one-time rebate when the Virginia General Assembly agrees on a final state budget in the next couple of weeks.
The first phase of Waynesboro Marketplace on Rosser Avenue is expected to open by late spring or summer.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a man Friday who fled on foot after eluding a police vehicle pursuit in Augusta County on Thursday night.
“A large locked safe was in the downstairs laundry room behind a fridge built into the wall,” an affidavit attached to the warrant read. “Wires were coming through the wall going towards the safe. Numerous firearms were in the common areas of the house in plain view. Illegal narcotics were also in plain view throughout the house.”
A food policy expert explains how school lunches changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s wrong with going back to the normal system now.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp unveiled a fiscal year 2023 budget of just over $57 million Tuesday that is almost 5 percent higher than the current budget.
Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp will present his version of the city’s 2022-23 budget Tuesday morning at the Yancey Municipal Building.
Lawmakers attempted to change the law, but the measure died in the House General Laws Committee.
Detailed run down from Virginia Tech football's second spring practice, what does the early depth chart look like? How did the quarterbacks do? Who were the standouts? And more...
