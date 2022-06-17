These are two very sweet calico kittens a very bonded pair we are looking for a loving home for these... View on PetFinder
Two calico kittens
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waynesboro residents craving homemade Southern food, including fried chicken, have another option when it comes to dining.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a health-oriented fast-food chain, recently opened in Waynesboro.
Coolest Pet in the Shenandoah Valley contest celebrates winners and raises funds for volunteer tutoring service
CHURCHVILLE — It was a furry-filled afternoon for pet-lovers Monday as they celebrated the Coolest Pet in the Shenandoah Valley contest.
Whether it is increased registration or voters getting mail from a candidate, advance turnout for next week’s 6th Congressional District Republican Primary has been steady in Waynesboro and Augusta County.
Revisions to Waynesboro’s noise ordinance will be considered in the coming weeks and could include a restriction on daytime noise.
The $1 billion investment in a 1.7 million-square-foot factory is projected to create 1,760 jobs.
A Buxton, N.C., man died Wednesday afternoon after being rescued from the ocean at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
A Charlottesville man was arrested in connection with multiple car break-ins and a burglary of a Stuarts Draft residence.
The 14-year-old boy who fell to his death at a Florida amusement park earlier this year exceeded the ride's weight limit by nearly 100 pounds, autopsy report says.
Ward D Waynesboro City Council member Sam Hostetter will run for re-election in November.