Caring for patients and creating healthier communities is our purpose at UVA Health. We are on a relentless journey to become the best place to receive care and the best place to work in healthcare. To that end, as we spent the last 18 months developing our 10-year, first-ever system-wide strategic plan, we knew we not only needed to include the voices and feedback of our team members but also that of our patients and all the people whose lives we touch.

This inclusive process incorporated feedback from thousands of individuals from both inside and outside the health system to create a far-reaching, ambitious plan that covers our missions of providing exceptional patient care, conducting groundbreaking research, educating the next generation of healthcare workers and enhancing our community outreach.

One theme that emerged repeatedly was the need to expand access to care, especially to primary care. So a key pillar of our plan is a commitment to hiring more primary-care providers and opening more primary-care clinics in and around the communities we serve, ranging from Central to Northern Virginia.

A specific community request we are addressing right away came from a group of residents in Nelson County, who currently must drive 30 to 45 minutes to fill their prescriptions. To cut that drive time, our pharmacy team is working to open a retail pharmacy in Nellysford to complement the UVA Health primary care clinic serving the area.

To increase access to care, we need to add more talented people to our team and make UVA Health the best place to work. One way we’re doing that is by creating more opportunities for our neighbors in the Charlottesville area to build careers in healthcare, beginning with our Earn While You Learn program. Working with partners that include Piedmont Virginia Community College and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, we are providing paid, on-the-job training that lets local residents start a career with opportunities for growth and advancement. Additional leadership programs are in development that will provide career development for team members across all of UVA Health’s mission areas.

Additionally, as Virginia’s largest academic health system, pioneering discoveries that lead to new treatments, like focused ultrasound surgery, is a key aspect of our mission. We want to ensure our patients have easy access to the newest and most-advanced care, which is why the University of Virginia was proud to announce the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology. In an incredible demonstration of public/private partnership, the new Manning Institute is supported by a $100 million gift from the Mannings, $150 million from UVA and a substantial investment from the Commonwealth of Virginia, reflective of the Commonwealth’s commitment to heavily support biotech growth in the state as part of their economic development priorities. The institute aims to transform healthcare by developing cutting-edge treatments such as cellular and gene therapies. Our goal is that no Virginians should ever need to leave the state for care, including access to the most innovative treatments for the most complex conditions.

Our newly developed mission statement is “to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond,” and this strategic plan will serve as our north star. As we progress our implementation, we will build on the tremendous patient care, research, education and community engagement performed every day by our outstanding team. Our plan will continue to evolve to keep pace with the ever-changing field of healthcare as well as the needs of the communities we serve. We welcomed input from our patients and neighbors as we developed the strategic plan, and we want to continue to hear from our communities as we bring the plan to life.