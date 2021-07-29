Vagrant
"Hello! I am a super sweet kitty cat that is looking for a home to call my own! If you've... View on PetFinder
Waynesboro police officers arrested a man around 10 p.m. Saturday after a short foot chase.
Charlottesville police said the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip, which started the investigation.
The body was found in extremely steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park.
For folk musicians Robin and Linda Williams, the title track on their newest recording, set to be released Friday, has meaning on so many levels.
Schools will follow the Virginia Department of Health’s recommendation, which states everyone will wear a mask in elementary schools because there is no vaccination available for children under the age of 12.
The first annual Virginia Freedom Fest will be held at the El Corral outdoor venue at Plaza Antigua in Waynesboro on Saturday, July 31.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman shot and killed a masked and armed man as he approached her front door early Thursday, Prince William County police said.
The victims of a fatal helicopter crash near Albemarle Sound on the Outer Banks of North Carolina have been found and identified as brothers from Glade Hill in Virginia.
The fair begins Tuesday and runs through July 31 at the Augusta Expo Event Center.
The list of speakers includes former University of Virginia and WNBA star Wendy Palmer, mental health therapist Lenise Mazyck and Jessica Carter, the all-time leading basketball scorer in Mary Baldwin University history.