VDOT to hold public hearings on two Interstate 81 Augusta County projects

VDOT will hold a public hearing July 27 at Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Center to discuss Interstate 81 projects in Augusta County.

The public hearing is set for 4 to 7 p.m. at the Plecker Center. Citizens can come during that time and discuss the project one-on-one with VDOT officials and designers. They may also submit comments to Jennifer Hoover, P.E., Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, Va., 24401-9029.

One of the projects adds a third lane to northbound I-81 from mile marker 234.1` to 237.7 and southbound I-81 from mile marker 237.9 to 234.1.The targeted area is near Weyers Cave in Augusta County but extends about a mile into southern Rockingham County.

The widening provides truck climbing lanes to the right side in each direction to reduce the possibility of trucks slowing in the primary travel lanes on the steep grades. Little to no reconstruction of existing travel lanes will be required for temporary traffic control.

Improvements are also planned at the interchange of I-81 and Route 256 at exit 235. The northbound and southbound off-ramps and northbound on-ramp will be lengthened.

Traffic is expected to dramatically increase over the next two decades on I-81 in Weyers Cave. By 2046 the average daily traffic volume is expected to increase to 76,700 vehicles. In 2019, I-81 Weyers Cave traffic was 56,800 vehicles a day.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.