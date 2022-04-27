VDOT to repair I-81 sinkhole in Augusta County on Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole located along the Interstate 81 northbound right shoulder at mile marker 212.4 in Augusta County on Wednesday night.

The location is between exit 205 at Route 606 in the Raphine area of Rockbridge County and exit 213 at Route 11 in the Greenville area of Augusta County.

The work zone set up will start at 8 p.m. and extend from mile marker 211.4 to 213.4. The right shoulder and right lane will be closed within the work zone area. Once the work zone is established, it will remain active until repairs are complete. Repairs are anticipated to be finished before 6 a.m.

Detours are not planned. But in the case of extensive traffic backups traffic will be routed off of I-81 northbound at exit 205 and rejoin I-81 northbound at exit 213.

