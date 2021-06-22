 Skip to main content
Virginia Press Association
Dear News Virginian Reader,

The News Virginian and the Virginia Press Association are conducting a survey to learn more about how you receive your local news, what news is most important to you and ways in which we can improve and expand local news coverage. Your response is anonymous and the aggregated survey information (by region and for the entire state) will be shared with the Lee newspapers in Virginia and other VPA member newspapers.

Please take a few minutes to fill out the attached email survey.

Click here to take the survey. 

Thank you for helping us provide your local news coverage.

Regards,

The News Virginian

