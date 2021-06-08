Serrett, MaKayla

School: Waynesboro High School

Future plans: Nursing I'm taking a Certified Clinial Medical Assistant class Blue Ridge now. I have already passed my Certified Nursing Assistant boards.

Accomplishments: Graduated with an advance diploma Just passed Certified Nursing Assistant Boards, 2 scholarships from Virginia Moose Youth Awareness Program Scholarship from Kawanis Club of Waynesboro Memorial Endowed

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society Beta Club National Technical Honor Society Yearbook Staff

Favorite quote: "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." Dolly Parton

Favorite memory: My trip to Europe with my Advanced European History Class

Advice to future generations: Always give 100% to whatever you are doing