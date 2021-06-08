Serrett, MaKayla

School: Waynesboro High School
Future plans: Nursing I'm taking a Certified Clinial Medical Assistant class Blue Ridge now. I have already passed my Certified Nursing Assistant boards.
Accomplishments: Graduated with an advance diploma Just passed Certified Nursing Assistant Boards, 2 scholarships from Virginia Moose Youth Awareness Program Scholarship from Kawanis Club of Waynesboro Memorial Endowed
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society Beta Club National Technical Honor Society Yearbook Staff
Favorite quote: "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." Dolly Parton
Favorite memory: My trip to Europe with my Advanced European History Class
Advice to future generations: Always give 100% to whatever you are doing