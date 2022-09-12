Wayne Theatre science talk to focus on high tech saving of Ukraine’s museums

Beyond the human carnage and vast devastation of hospitals and residences from the war in Ukraine is the loss of the country’s cultural assets.

And the monitoring of 28,000 cultural sites across Ukraine is being done from a laboratory at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville. The cultural heritage monitoring laboratory is a joint collaboration between VMNH and the Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative.

The director of the laboratory, VMNH Assistant Curator of Archaeology Hayden Bassett, will discuss the lab Tuesday night during a free science talk at 7 p.m. at Waynesboro’s Wayne Theatre.. The talk is sponsored by the Virginia Museum of Natural History and the Center for Coldwaters Restoration.

Bassett said in a telephone interview last week that the lab uses infrared sensors and high-resolution satellite imagery to regularly track Ukraine’s museums, archives, archaeological sites, cemeteries and other cultural assets.

“Every single type (of cultural asset) has been damaged,” Bassett said. “The majority of damage has been to places of worship and public monuments. Quite a few museums have been severely damaged, including the collections in the museums.”

The laboratory is able to communicate findings rapidly to Ukrainian officials. “Ukrainian cultural heritage professionals can get to a historic structure and document the damage or stabilize,” Bassett said.

Bassett said the laboratory “is trying to be their eyes” for Ukraine. He said when the contents of a museum are exposed to weather, all hopes of preservation could be lost.

Bassett said the lab’s work has been extensive in the area of natural disaster response. “We rapidly identify and communicate to responders,” he said.

In the summer of 2021, the lab assisted in the response to an earthquake in Haiti. “We supported a ground team and identified historic sites,” he said. “We did the same thing in Afghanistan.”

Bassett said the lab’s work will continue indefinitely. And he is excited about the work being upgraded.

“You are going to see the changing role of museums and the changing role of archaeology,” he said.

What does it mean? Bassett said in the future the museum’s work will extend “well beyond its walls.”