Waynesboro pedestrian struck by train

  • Updated
  • 0

A 36-year-old woman was hit by a train on Thursday in Waynesboro, police said.

The Waynesboro Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at 6 p.m. Thursday at the 200 block of N. Commerce Avenue, according to a release from the Waynesboro Police Department.

Officers identified the person struck by the train as a 36-year-old female from Waynesboro. Her name is not being released at this time.

The woman was airlifted to UVA University Hospital in Charlottesville for medical treatment, according to the release. She was in serious but stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

No further information is be released at this time.

