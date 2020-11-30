Waynesboro seeking public input on phase 3 of Greenway project

The city is seeking the public's feedback on four different designs as part of phase three of the South River Greenway project.

The Greenway, an initiative to connect all the city's major parks and neighborhoods, is being funded by a state grant. The less-than-a-mile-long extension will incorporate features for pedestrians and bicyclists, which could include separated mixed-use trails.

The objective of phase three is to "design and construct a safe and enjoyable experience for pedestrians and bicyclists within the existing right of way to Ridgeview Park from the current terminus of the Greenway at Loth Springs," the city said in a release.

In order to complete that on 14th street, at least one of the following has to be sacrificed: parking, two-way travel, or trees and vegetation beside the road.

City staff is currently recommending Design A "on the assumption that preserving large trees and vegetation, on-street parking, maintaining access to private driveways and alleys, and keeping the project within budget are the top priorities."