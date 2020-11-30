Waynesboro seeking public input on phase 3 of Greenway project

The city is seeking the public's feedback on four different designs as part of phase three of the South River Greenway project.
The Greenway, an initiative to connect all the city's major parks and neighborhoods, is being funded by a state grant. The less-than-a-mile-long extension will incorporate features for pedestrians and bicyclists, which could include separated mixed-use trails.
The objective of phase three is to "design and construct a safe and enjoyable experience for pedestrians and bicyclists within the existing right of way to Ridgeview Park from the current terminus of the Greenway at Loth Springs," the city said in a release.
In order to complete that on 14th street, at least one of the following has to be sacrificed: parking, two-way travel, or trees and vegetation beside the road.
City staff is currently recommending Design A "on the assumption that preserving large trees and vegetation, on-street parking, maintaining access to private driveways and alleys, and keeping the project within budget are the top priorities."
Design A involves converting 14th street to a one-way street, which will reduce traffic on the street but will not impede the efficiency of the overall network because of parallel routes, the city said.
Both Design B and Design D would require the removal of existing curb and gutter in certain areas to accommodate the extra space needed for travel lanes, as well as require significant drainage improvements and sidewalk upgrades.
Design C proposes sidewalk improvements along with any proposed retaining wall.
The South River Greenway had its genesis in the 1990s, with the first phase of 0.88 miles along the South River from the Loth Springs Parking area on Arch Avenue, behind the YMCA, to the Dominion Shelter in Constitution Park completed in 2011.
The second phase called for adding a series of sidewalks and bike sharrows through the Tree Streets terminating near Oak Avenue. This phase itself was divided into two parts, with right of way acquisition underway on the remaining section connecting Constitution Park to North Park.
The city is accepting feedback on phase three designs until Dec. 13. All designs and the survey to submit feedback can be found online at waynesboro.va.us/1064/Greenway-Phase-III.
