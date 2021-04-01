 Skip to main content
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

