Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
