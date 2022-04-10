Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.